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Rohit SharmaDasun ShanakaVirat KohliPhil SaltVaibhav SuryavanshiShadab KhanLiam LivingstonePrithvi ShawJacob BethellShreyas IyerRavi BishnoiEllyse PerryAshleigh GardnerJasprit BumrahRajat PatidarIrfan PathanShan MasoodBabar AzamJay ShahAbhishek SharmaSunil GavaskarKapil DevShikhar DhawanDeepti SharmaMs DhoniSachin TendulkarSanju SamsonSikandar RazaRajkumar SharmaHardik PandyaIshan KishanSanjay BangarLaura WolvaardtSophie EcclestoneRavichandran AshwinHayley MatthewsHarry BrookVarun ChakravarthyVenkatesh IyerKl RahulNitish Kumar ReddyShubman GillBen StokesBrendon MccullumShashank SinghMoises HenriquesHarmanpreet KaurGary WilsonManoj TiwaryGautam GambhirRyan Ten DoeschateSmriti MandhanaAkeal HoseinJacques KallisWashington SundarSuryakumar YadavAmy JonesKumar SangakkaraDhruv JurelLorcan TuckerGlenn PhillipsMatt HenrySai SudharshanAkash DeepPhoebe LitchfieldBhuvneshwar KumarAbhishek PorelYash DayalRuturaj GaikwadKuldeep YadavRishabh PantBeth MooneyTim DavidRoger FedererAb De VilliersJofra ArcherGus AtkinsonDavid WarnerKane WilliamsonNathan LyonYuvraj SinghJoe RootVirender SehwagChris GayleHarshit RanaShreyanka PatilAmelia KerrKris SrikkanthNat Sciver BruntCharlie DeanMatheesha PathiranaTilak VarmaJordan CoxJonty RhodesSanjay ManjrekarNat SciverPrabhsimran SinghBrett LeeRavi ShastriSaurabh Tiwary
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The Adelaide Strikers have become a powerhouse in the cricketing world, showcasing exceptional performances in both the Big Bash League and the Women’s Big Bash League. For fans seeking the latest Adelaide Strikers news, Sportscafe is your go-to source for comprehensive updates, match highlights, and team analysis.

BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

BBL | Twitter in awe as Hobart Hurricanes continue reign at top with huge win over Adelaide Strikers

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  • cricket
Watch, BBL | Matt Short takes stunner to dismiss David Willey and turn game in Adelaide Strikers’ favour

Watch, BBL | Matt Short takes stunner to dismiss David Willey and turn game in Adelaide Strikers’ favour

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  • cricket
BBL | Adelaide Strikers knock Sydney Thunder out after condemning them to their sixth defeat in seven games

BBL | Adelaide Strikers knock Sydney Thunder out after condemning them to their sixth defeat in seven games

  • news
  • cricket
Watch, BBL | Jamie Overton comes up with unique gesture to escort cameraman off after dismissal

Watch, BBL | Jamie Overton comes up with unique gesture to escort cameraman off after dismissal

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  • cricket
Watch, BBL | ‘Lynn’sanity in Adelaide as veteran batter starts Strikers’ innings with majestic six

Watch, BBL | ‘Lynn’sanity in Adelaide as veteran batter starts Strikers’ innings with majestic six

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  • cricket
Watch, BBL | Tabraiz Shamsi makes memorable debut with trademark shoephone celebration in Perth

Watch, BBL | Tabraiz Shamsi makes memorable debut with trademark shoephone celebration in Perth

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter impressed as Adelaide Strikers go fourth with comfortable win over Brisbane Heat

BBL | Twitter impressed as Adelaide Strikers go fourth with comfortable win over Brisbane Heat

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter in awe as Chris Lynn rolls back years with stunning fielding effort against Brisbane Heat

BBL | Twitter in awe as Chris Lynn rolls back years with stunning fielding effort against Brisbane Heat

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  • cricket
AI Simulation, AS vs BH | Heat hold their nerve at death as Bartlett shines under Adelaide lights

AI Simulation, AS vs BH | Heat hold their nerve at death as Bartlett shines under Adelaide lights

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  • cricket
Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat | New Year’s Eve BBL Preview

Adelaide Strikers vs Brisbane Heat | New Year’s Eve BBL Preview

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  • cricket
‌AI Simulation, BBL | Strikers chase down Heat’s total in a tense Gabba finish as Lynn stars with 50

‌AI Simulation, BBL | Strikers chase down Heat’s total in a tense Gabba finish as Lynn stars with 50

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  • cricket
BBL Preview | Brisbane Heat and Adelaide look for early momentum at Gabba

BBL Preview | Brisbane Heat and Adelaide look for early momentum at Gabba

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  • cricket
Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

Why Ravichandran Ashwin Could Be BBLs Biggest Spin Pick This Season?

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  • cricket
BBL | Twitter reacts to Smith’s fifty on return eliminate Strikers as Sixers secure top two finish 

BBL | Twitter reacts to Smith’s fifty on return eliminate Strikers as Sixers secure top two finish 

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  • cricket
‌BBL, WATCH | Smith sells seething Edwards down the river amidst Doggett’s bullseye 

‌BBL, WATCH | Smith sells seething Edwards down the river amidst Doggett’s bullseye 

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  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Shaw’s daring reflex at boundary edge pauses Interviewer mid-sentence

WATCH, BBL | Shaw’s daring reflex at boundary edge pauses Interviewer mid-sentence

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  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Lachy Shaw stays in tune with dancing Kookaburra to pull off nighttime stunner in Adelaide

WATCH, BBL | Lachy Shaw stays in tune with dancing Kookaburra to pull off nighttime stunner in Adelaide

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to 'Lynnsanity' peppers Renegades as Strikers bounce back after losing streak

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to 'Lynnsanity' peppers Renegades as Strikers bounce back after losing streak

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  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Audacity takes back seat as Renshaw gets cleaned up in bizarre fashion 

WATCH, BBL | Audacity takes back seat as Renshaw gets cleaned up in bizarre fashion 

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  • cricket
‌BBL | Twitter reacts to McSweeney and Renshaw power Brisbane atop in BBL standings

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to McSweeney and Renshaw power Brisbane atop in BBL standings

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WATCH, BBL | Boyce jokingly threatens Harper with whack on the back with stump after failed run-out attempt

WATCH, BBL | Boyce jokingly threatens Harper with whack on the back with stump after failed run-out attempt

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  • cricket
WATCH, BBL | Hussey justfies 'Mr Cricket' tag with perfect prediction of Cartwright's capitulation

WATCH, BBL | Hussey justfies 'Mr Cricket' tag with perfect prediction of Cartwright's capitulation

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WATCH, BBL | Duckett chides short stature complainers by taking to the skies for absolute screamer

WATCH, BBL | Duckett chides short stature complainers by taking to the skies for absolute screamer

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‌WATCH, BBL | Daniel Sams goes berserk as Pope leaks 31 in penultimate over

‌WATCH, BBL | Daniel Sams goes berserk as Pope leaks 31 in penultimate over

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‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Ferguson and vintage Thunder’s dent Strikers in their season opener

‌BBL | Twitter reacts to Ferguson and vintage Thunder’s dent Strikers in their season opener

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Adelaide Strikers secure Ollie Pope, Sydney Sixers add Akeal Hosein for BBL 14

Adelaide Strikers secure Ollie Pope, Sydney Sixers add Akeal Hosein for BBL 14

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  • cricket
‌Rashid Khan bows out Big Bash League for the second time in a row

‌Rashid Khan bows out Big Bash League for the second time in a row

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  • cricket

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