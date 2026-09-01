Virat Kohli's relationship with RCB is definitely one of the major factors which make the team so popular with its fans. His consistency, loyalty and bonding with Bengaluru have made him a byword of the team. Shreyanka Patil says that it is Kohli's emphasis on creating a culture that transcends cricket. But their fans have been there for RCB for years, without a title in hand, and they have proved their affection for the outfit.