"Virat Kohli Built RCB": Shreyanka Patil Reveals the Real Magic Behind RCBs Massive Fanbase
Shreyanka Patil says that a lot of credit needs to go to Kohli for the popularity of RCB, not only in terms of his extended stint with the franchise, but also his unique connect with RCB supporters in Bengaluru.
Virat Kohli surely shares a vital part of the RCB popularity, as he has one of the biggest fan bases in the world of cricket, and that is why Shreyanka Patil believes this connection of RCB fans and players is through him.
Shreyanka remembered Kohli's achievement of establishing a relationship between the club and its fans in terms of the “magic” in the RCB team and added that “people love the club because he has created a connection between the club and the fans.” She pointed out his enduring connection with RCB, that he is “the oldest player” of the team since the inaugural season of the IPL.
“Kohli has a very special rapport with the RCB fans and the city of Bengaluru, and their presence has helped entangle people all around RCB," Shreyanka said. “Over the years, his loyalty to the team has earned him a place in RCB's heart. Kohli's association with RCB has also developed an emotional bonding with their fans, which makes him more than just a cricketer for the team. The influence of his remains strong in RCB's popularity.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli's relationship with RCB is definitely one of the major factors which make the team so popular with its fans. His consistency, loyalty and bonding with Bengaluru have made him a byword of the team. Shreyanka Patil says that it is Kohli's emphasis on creating a culture that transcends cricket. But their fans have been there for RCB for years, without a title in hand, and they have proved their affection for the outfit.