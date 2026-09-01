Twitter Goes Wild Over Glenn Phillips Stunning CPL Catch
Glenn Phillips produced another sensational one handed catch in the CPL. Sunil Nadine got his team off a flying start in the chase, but Phillips turned his innings off. Narine played an impressive shot and it was heading for a six, while Phillips caught it with just one hand at the boundary line.
The Caribbean Premier League has gotten even more exciting for the cricket fans, with a moment which took place in the clash between Guyana Amazon Warriors and Trinbago Knight Riders. Guyana batted first in this game and managed to post a strong total of 185 runs for the loss of 5 wickets.
When the chase started for Trinbago Knight Riders, Sunil Narine was expected to play a key role in the same. Colin Munro was able to smash some boundaries, but Narine decided to take the charge. On the very second ball he faced, he smashed it towards the boundary line and it was going for a six.
But it was Glenn Phillips who stood over there, and he unexpectedly took the catch. While unexpected catches are always expected from Phillips, he took it with just one hand.
Let's see how fans on Twitter reacted to the same:
It's Glenn
could have easily caught with both hands .. but then, Glenn Phillips— Blank Space (@PKulk99) September 1, 2026
Any fielder could have caught it easily with two hands. But it was Glenn Phillips, he decided to do something extraordinary.
Surprise for Him
he surprised himself too lmao🔥— Bhaskar (@LamineYamal_szn) September 1, 2026
The catch taken by Glenn Phillips was not just a surprise for Sunil Narine, his teammates, and fans. But he also surprised himself with the same.
Something Different
There’s something different about Glenn Phillips that normal humans simply cannot comprehend. 😭🦸♂️— Playpluse (@PlaypluseHQ) September 1, 2026
Glenn Phillips is just something different. He loves doing things that normal humans won't be able to do for their team in the game.