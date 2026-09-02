BCCI Meeting Tomorrow Could Decide Rohit Sharmas International Future
BCCI will be taking a major call on the future of Rohit Sharma tomorrow. The former Indian captain has not been able to do well for the team in the ODI format lately. As he remains in the ODI setup, players such as Yashasvi Jaiswal are also waiting to take up the spot, if needed.
An important BCCI meeting will be taking place tomorrow, which will have the World Cup in focus. It will be intense to see what major talking points will be there in this meeting, but one of them might just have been revealed. According to the reports, Rohit Sharma's future will be discussed tomorrow in the meeting.
A few weeks back when India was on a tour of England for the ODI series, reports suggested that the Lord's ODI would be his last. Since Rohit was able to play well in this game and also smashed a ton, the rumours were thrashed. Even the BCCI members and Indian coaching staff talked about the same.
But with the World Cup being almost a year away, the board will have to make its plans clear. They would have the option to keep the experience of Rohit Sharma for the big tournament, or they might even choose to go with the young star, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has been able to do well, whenever given a chance.
Our Take
The meeting tomorrow will be crucial to know whether the BCCI and selectors see Rohit Sharma as a part of the World Cup plans or not. While the Hitman has been able to do well when it comes to the ICC events, he has not been able to play the game consistently. Since he is retired from two formats and only playing ODIs, it has been slightly challenging for the BCCI to make a decision.