Shubman Gill's suggestion for the Indian batters has been a strong one. Over the last two home series which the Indian team lost, the spinners have caused troubles to the batsmen at their own home conditions. Whether it was Simon Harmer in the series against South Africa, or Ajaz Patel in the series against New Zealand, the Indian batsmen have faced a serious challenge at home conditions. Playing some games against Australia A would help them to regain their momentum.