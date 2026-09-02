Shubman Gill’s Big Suggestion for Indian Batters Ahead of BGT
Shubman Gill has given a suggestion to the Indian batters ahead of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This will be India's last series to determine its qualification for the WTC final. After analysing the team's issues in home games, Gill has revealed what should be done in the coming months.
The Indian team has been doing well under the captaincy of Shubman Gill in the Test format. But when it comes to the home Tests, the team still has not recovered from the series loss against New Zealand in 2024. After that, India has not managed to defeat any SENA team at home.
Last year, South Africa visited India for a two match series, which also ended up to be a cleansweep for the home team. Now, skipper Shubman Gill has set his eyes on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy. This five match Test series will determine whether India will be able to make it to the WTC finals or not.
Ahead of the series, which is set to take place in 2027, Shubman Gill has given a piece of advice to the players. The Indian batters have struggled against spin in home conditions lately. Due to this reason, he has suggested that a few batsmen should play in the upcoming series against Australia A.
Our Take
Shubman Gill's suggestion for the Indian batters has been a strong one. Over the last two home series which the Indian team lost, the spinners have caused troubles to the batsmen at their own home conditions. Whether it was Simon Harmer in the series against South Africa, or Ajaz Patel in the series against New Zealand, the Indian batsmen have faced a serious challenge at home conditions. Playing some games against Australia A would help them to regain their momentum.