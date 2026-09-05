Player Fatigue Becomes Major Concern at BCCI Review Meeting
The BCCI review meeting focused on player fatigue during the IPL. Various players have not been able to return to international cricket after the IPL, facing injury issues. Along with that, the board is also expected to make warm-up matches mandatory in the coming months for SENA tours.
The BCCI meeting which took place a few days back, also had a detailed discussion about the player injuries. During this meeting, it was discussed that the injury concerns have invested a lot, with players not being able to make a comeback since the IPL came to an end.
Reports claim that the BCCI will now be working to ensure that the Future tour programs are more friendly for the players. These calendars will guarantee that the players get adequate rest between the tours or series, allowing them to recover well before they get ready for the next.
Along with that, some concerns were also raised on the team's performances against SENA countries. It would be made mandatory for the players to participate in the warm-up games ahead of these tours. Also, discussions were made on how the team formation would be for the 2027 World Cup.
Our Take
With the recent BCCI meeting, it has been confirmed that the board will now focus more on the player's fitness and fatigue. The IPL window falling at a time when India experiences peak summer has been a major reason for the fatigue. But as the board now focuses to make things more friendly for the players, it shows that player fitness and availability remains important at a time when India is preparing itself to win the World Cup 2027.