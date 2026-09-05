The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with reliable bounce and good pace for stroke making. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seam bowlers in the early stages of the game, while the spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be able to score well when they settle, but the middle overs phase could be challenging. Cool conditions with partial cloud cover and moderate humidity are expected.