James Vince Goes Big as Dublin Guardians Claim Thrilling Victory
Dublin Guardians held their nerve in the match against Amsterdam Flames to beat them by six runs at Sportpark Duivesteijn. James Vince smashed a half-century, which helped the team to score 176/7.
Following this, Josh Little and Ravichandran Ashwin helped to restrict Amsterdam Flames from chasing the total.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Sportpark Duivesteijn, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with reliable bounce and good pace for stroke making. The new ball will be able to provide some movement to the seam bowlers in the early stages of the game, while the spinners will become effective in the middle overs when the pitch slows down. Batters will be able to score well when they settle, but the middle overs phase could be challenging. Cool conditions with partial cloud cover and moderate humidity are expected.
Toss
Amsterdam Flames win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to use the early seam movement and restrict Glasgow Cosmic from posting a competitive total.
Lineups
Dublin Guardians: James Vince, Noah Croes, Harry Tector, Daryl Mitchell, Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Vijay Shankar, George Dockrell, Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Harmeet Singh, Matt Hollard, Josh Little
Amsterdam Flames: Yuvraj Samra, Steven Smith, Bas de Leede, Tim David, Scott Edwards (C), Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Tim Pringle, Kyle Klein, Aryan Dutt, Richard Gleeson
Match Report
Dublin Guardians were able to make a good start with the new ball, as James Vince and Noah Croes were able to find gaps early in the game. Vince was able to time the ball well on the off side, which helped Dublin to score 52/1 after six overs. Kyle Klein was able to break the stand by removing Croes for 24. Vince continued to anchor the innings for the team, as he received support from Harry Tector for the second wicket.
Amsterdam handed the ball to Tim Pringle and Aryan Dutt, who slowed down the scoring rate in the middle overs. Vince eventually lost his wicket after scoring 54 runs off 37 balls. Daryl Mitchell was able to give some acceleration with his aggressive hitting. His partnership with Vijay Shankar went well, before Richard Gleeson took wickets in the same over. Dublin Guardians went on to finish at the score of 176/7 in 20 overs.
Amsterdam Flames started the chase with some control, as Yuvraj Samra and Steven Smith negotiated against the opening spell of Josh Little. Samra lost his wicket after scoring 27, but Smith stayed at the crease as he partnered with Bas de Leede. The turning point arrived when Ravichandran Ashwin removed Smith for 46, as Harmeet Singh removed de Leede shortly after.
Amsterdam Flames stood at 125/4 in 16 overs, needing 52 runs to win off 24 balls. Tim David was able to keep the chase alive, but Josh Little was able to remove him at the score of 35. Amsterdam needed 17 runs off the final over, but only managed to score 11. The team finished at the score of 170/7, handing a six run victory to Dublin Guardians.
Player of the Match
James Vince won the Player of the Match award for scoring 54 runs off 37 balls. His knock helped Dublin Guardians to post a strong total, despite losing wickets early in the game.