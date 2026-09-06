Big Blow for Tilak Varma & Vaibhav Sooryavanshi! Both Left-Handers OUT of Indias Test Plans?
Currently, India's Test squad is believed to be without Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi as both have recently been seen with words that they wish to be brought in into the longer format.
There is plenty of young blood in the mix in India and the Test unit could be one that sees that develop in the coming days but not the likes of Tilak Varma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi for the longest format.
They have been making a big impression in white-ball cricket and domestic matches as both are left-handers. In particular, Vaibhav has become one of the buzz words among young batting prospects as his rapid ascent has garnered sufficient excitement.
Recently, former India head coach Rahul Dravid spoke positively about Vaibhav and said he would like to see the youngster play Test cricket someday. But recent reports indicate that neither of the two, Vaibhav nor Tilak are part of India's Test scheme of things at the moment.
The development is a reminder of the competition for the post of batsmen in India's Test cricket team. Both are having potential opportunities in the future, but may need a lot more work in all formats before they are considered for Test inclusion.
Our Take
Not being included in India's immediate plans for Tests doesn't mean it's a negative. Both are still being developed, and have lots of time to state their case. This is particularly true of Vaibhav, who is an interesting long-term prospect in red-ball cricket. In the meantime, a sense of achievement and experience ought to be the priority. It is only when they keep on finding better that they may be able to be a prospect of Test cricket in their way.