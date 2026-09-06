Not being included in India's immediate plans for Tests doesn't mean it's a negative. Both are still being developed, and have lots of time to state their case. This is particularly true of Vaibhav, who is an interesting long-term prospect in red-ball cricket. In the meantime, a sense of achievement and experience ought to be the priority. It is only when they keep on finding better that they may be able to be a prospect of Test cricket in their way.