Prabhsimran Singh’s Blistering Knock Guides Jalandhar Warriors to a Thrilling Win
Jalandhar Warriors went on to secure a nine run victory over Amritsar Soormas in the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Prabhsimran Singh smashed 61 runs off 42 balls, which helped the team to post down a total of 178/7. Despite Naman Dhir’s fighting knock, Amritsar was restricted at the score of 169/7.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, which is expected to offer good pace and bounce, making strokeplay effective once the batters settle. The new ball will be able to provide some seam movement to the pacers, while spinners will come into play during the middle overs when the pitch slows down. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive at this venue. Warm and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies are expected, with little threat of rain.
Toss
Amritsar Soormas win the toss and decide to bowl first. The team aims to use the early seam conditions and restrict Jalandhar Warriors from posting a big total.
Lineups
Jalandhar Warriors: Vishwanath Singh, Prabhsimran Singh (C), Harjas Singh Tandon, Randeep Singh, Sukhdeep Bajwa, Aryan Yadav, Abhinav Sharma, Emanjot Singh Chahal, Deepinder Cheema, Yash Karan, Gurvinder Singh Bhullar, Gourav Markan (Impact)
Amritsar Soormas: Jashanpreet Singh, Reavan Preet Singh, Sahaj Dhawan, Naman Dhir (C), Rahul Kumar, Abhay Choudhary, Adhiraj Singh Mangat, Akash Pandey, Shubham Rana, Deepin Chitkara, Mayank Markande
Match Report
Jalandhar Warriors made a good start after being asked to bat first, as Vishwanath Singh and Prabhsimran Singh started attacking the seamers. Prabhsimran’s style helped the team to reach 55/1 after six overs, while Mayank Markande was able to break the stand by removing Vishwanath for 31.
Prabhsimran continued to anchor the innings with Harjas Singh Tandon. Amritsar brought down Markande and Shubham Rana to slow down the scoring rate in the middle overs, but Tandon was able to find boundaries. Prabhsimran lost his wicket after scoring 61 runs off 42 balls, which brought Randeep to the attack. Randeep and Sukhdeep Bajwa gave a late cameo, which helped the team to score 178/7 in 20 overs.
Amritsar Soormas were able to start the chase well, as Jashanpreet Singh and Reavan Preet Singh added 47 runs in the powerplay. Deepinder Cheema removed Jashanpreet, while Emanjot Singh Chahal soon removed Reavan. Naman Dhir was able to keep the chase alive, as he held a 58-run partnership with Sahaj Dhawan.
Dhir lost his wicket after scoring 48 runs off 29 balls, leaving Amritsar at the score of 132/4 in 16 overs. The team needed 47 runs off 24 balls, when they struggled against death bowling. Rahul Kumar was able to strike two boundaries, but the required run rate kept on climbing. Amritsar finished at the score of 169/7, giving a nine run victory to Jalandhar Warriors.
Player of the Match
Prabhsimran Singh won the Player of the Match award for scoring 61 runs off 42 balls, which helped Jalandhar Warriors to post a strong total on the board.