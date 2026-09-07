The match will be played at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, which is expected to offer good pace and bounce, making strokeplay effective once the batters settle. The new ball will be able to provide some seam movement to the pacers, while spinners will come into play during the middle overs when the pitch slows down. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive at this venue. Warm and humid conditions with partly cloudy skies are expected, with little threat of rain.