ICC Punishes Pakistan Captain Fatima Sana After India Clash
The ICC has taken action against Pakistan Women's captain, Fatima Sana. She has been fined 10% after giving a send off to Shafali Verma. The Indian batter lost her wicket after scoring 12 runs off six balls, while Fatima gave her a fiery send off.
During the match between India and Pakistan in the Women's Asia Cup, the rivalry was heated both on and off the field. When Pakistan stepped in to bat first, the team got bundled all out at the score of 55. At this stage, everyone knew what the result of this game would be.
Shafali Verma was able to give a quick start to the team, as she aimed to finish the chase in the powerplay. But Fatima Sana was able to take her wicket, removing the Indian batter at the score of 12 runs off six balls. Following this, Sana also gave a send off to Shafali, which triggered the fans.
While India Women went on to win the game, the ICC decided to take some actions against Fatima Sana. An investigation took place on her actions in the game, following which she has been fined 10% of her match fees.
Our Take
The incident between Shafali Verma and Fatima Sana was quickly noticed by the ICC, and eventually, the actions were also taken against them. While Shafali knew she had already done the job by giving India Women a strong start in this game, Fatima’s aggression in this game had backfired. The ICC wasted no time to hand over a required fine to the Pakistan Women's skipper, following her actions in this game.