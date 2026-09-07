Pakistan’s England Test Tour Marred by Match-Fixing Allegations
Pakistan is once again facing match fixing allegations in the England tour. After losing the first two tests by a huge margin, the team went through various changes for the third test. Reports claim that phones were also confiscated which raised the suspicions for match fixing.
The Pakistan tour of England could come out as one of the most devastating ones for the Pakistan cricket team. They have already lost the first two Tests in this series, and a number of changes have been made ahead of the third game. But there is a major development in this case.
It has been reported that match fixing allegations have been raised against the team in this series. Reports claim that phones were confiscated by some players during these games, which has further increased the allegations. PCB had started an internal investigation in this matter, which took place after the second Test.
With seven players returning back home after the second game, the concerns have increased. But it should also be noted that PCB has not publicly identified any player as guilty of match fixing.
Our Take
The match fixing allegations have returned to the Pakistan cricket team once again. They have been hit with these allegations, and various times, their players have also been caught doing the same. After the level of developments which have taken place in the series against England, it seems that something has happened in the team. But it will be revealed only when the PCB completes its investigation and decides to reveal what had actually happened.