Major Relief for Team India as Hardik Pandya Nears Injury Comeback
Hardik Pandya is nearing his comeback in the white ball format. He didn't play a single game for the Indian team ever since the Indian Premier League. Now as India A prepares for the series against Australia A, as Hardik Pandya has been named in the team.
The Indian team is about to get a massive boost in the coming days. And this boost is related to their star all-rounder, Hardik Pandya, who is about to make his comeback to professional cricket. He was last seen in a match during the Indian Premier League, where he led Mumbai Indians.
Ever since the tournament ended, he was declared injured and missed out on various international games for the Indian team. As the team prepares for the upcoming edition of the World Cup, the availability of Hardik Pandya remains a concern amidst his injuries.
But now he would be back in action for the Indian team soon. While he was not named in the series against Afghanistan, he is about to make his return in the 50 over format, as he has been picked for India A team in the one day games against Australia A.
Our Take
The availability of Hardik Pandya in the team for the 50 over format will be a massive boost for the Indian team. His availability will boost India's batting and bowling line-up both, which could help them in the coming months. Now if he is named in the team for the series against West Indies, India will be getting a major boost for the same.