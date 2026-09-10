The match will be played at The Village in Dublin, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with pace and bounce for seamers early in the game and good value for batters once they settle. The new ball will be able to provide early movement, while spinners and cutters will be effective in the middle overs. Cool temperatures, moderate humidity and a noticeable breeze are expected to assist swing bowling. A par score at this venue in the first innings will be considered at 165-175.