Glenn Maxwell Turns Hero as Belfast Wolves Seal Another Thrilling Win
Belfast Wolves went on to secure a 13 runs victory over Amsterdam Flames at The Village in the European T20 Premier League. Glenn Maxwell smashed 39 runs off 22 balls which helped the team to post a strong total. Their disciplined bowling efforts restricted Amsterdam to 158/8.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at The Village in Dublin, which is expected to offer a balanced T20 surface with pace and bounce for seamers early in the game and good value for batters once they settle. The new ball will be able to provide early movement, while spinners and cutters will be effective in the middle overs. Cool temperatures, moderate humidity and a noticeable breeze are expected to assist swing bowling. A par score at this venue in the first innings will be considered at 165-175.
Toss
Belfast Wolves win the toss and decide to bat first. Glenn Maxwell backs the experience and depth of his batting line-up, which could help his team to post a strong total.
Lineups
Belfast Wolves: Devon Conway, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Mark Chapman, Glenn Maxwell (C), David Miller, Harry Manenti, Mark Adair, Fred Klaassen, Saurabh Netravalkar, Matthew Humphreys
Amsterdam Flames: Yuvraj Samra, Steven Smith, Bas de Leede, Tim David, Scott Edwards (C), Curtis Campher, Michael Bracewell, Tim Pringle, Jordan Neill, Aryan Dutt, Richard Gleeson
Match Report
Belfast Wolves posted a strong total of 171/7 after being asked to bat first, despite losing early wickets, as they recovered in the middle overs. Richard Gleeson was able to remove Paul Stirling for 18 and Lorcan Tucker for a low score, which left Belfast Wolves at 48/2 after seven overs. Devon Conway was able to anchor the innings with his game style, before losing his wicket to Bas de Leede after scoring 42 runs off 31 balls.
The turning point arrived when Glenn Maxwell started attacking the spin. He smashed runs against Tim Pringle and Michael Bracewell, as he added 51 runs in just 32 balls with Mark Chapman. Maxwell scored 39 runs off 22 balls to give his team some momentum, but Gleeson removed him in the 17th over. David Miller gave a late cameo by scoring 24 runs off 13 balls, as Amsterdam conceded 45 runs off the final five overs.
Amsterdam Flames started the chase by negotiating against the movement of Fred Klaassen and Saurabh Netravalkar. Yuvraj Samra lost his wicket after scoring 15, while Steven Smith scored 36 runs to keep the team in chase. The team stood at 103/3 in 14 overs, when they needed 69 runs off six overs.
Belfast responded by bringing Harry Manenti, as his slower deliveries disturbed their rhythm in scoring. He removed Smith and Scott Edwards to bring Belfast back in the game. Tim David scored 31 runs off 17 balls to keep the game close, but Mark Adair took his wicket in the 18th over and conceded just six runs. Amsterdam Flames finished scoring 158/8, handing a 13-run victory to Belfast Wolves.
Player of the Match
Glenn Maxwell won the Player of the Match award for scoring 39 runs off 22 balls, as his late cameo helped Belfast Wolves to post a strong total.