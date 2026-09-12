Wasim Jaffer Names 3 Surprise Contenders For India’s Test Team
Wasim Jaffer has asked India's selectors not to forget batting resources Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma and Rinku Singh in Test selection due to their red-ball qualities.
After the recent addition of Devdutt Padikkal to the India squad, former batter Wasim Jaffer has since backed Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma's names as those two should be given a chance to make it to the Test team for India. Dhruv Jurel and Rishabh Pant are already good wicketkeepers for India, but Kishan has presented a strong case and can be given the chance to bat as a pure batter, Jaffer said.
Tilak Varma was also singled out for mention as a player of three formats, with his impressive record in red-ball cricket highlighted by Wasim. Jaffer said that both should be kept in the reckoning while making future decisions for India's Test team.
The previous lodt also included Rinku Singh in his list of players to be looked at. His comments come amid growing discussions over India’s next generation of Test batters and the competition for places in the squad.
However, with the likes of Kishan, Tilak and Rinku in the fray, the names are a better fit for the future of Indian teams on Test surfaces, Jaffer feels, and should not be left out of the equation while the team is still working out long-term plans in Test cricket going forward.
Our Take
Wasim Jaffer's words bring another intriguing angle to the Test selection debate for India. Selectors also have an alternative in Ishan Kishan, having the responsibility of wicketkeeping, and an intriguing option in Tilak Varma, who is strong in red-ball cricket. Rinku Singh also ends up being an competitor, but his inclusion demonstrates the competitiveness of the Indian batting duo. Yes, the selectors might well have an array of exciting options ahead of them for India in the coming years.