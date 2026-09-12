Wasim Jaffer's words bring another intriguing angle to the Test selection debate for India. Selectors also have an alternative in Ishan Kishan, having the responsibility of wicketkeeping, and an intriguing option in Tilak Varma, who is strong in red-ball cricket. Rinku Singh also ends up being an competitor, but his inclusion demonstrates the competitiveness of the Indian batting duo. Yes, the selectors might well have an array of exciting options ahead of them for India in the coming years.