Eoin Morgan News
The Eoin Morgan news today highlights his various contributions, both on and off the field. Keep up with all the latest news on Eoin Morgan and stay updated with every new development regarding this cricket icon.
ENG-C vs SA-C Preview | Table toppers South Africa Champions to face England Champions in WCL 2025
AI Simulation, ENG-C vs SA-C | England Champions register first win in WCL 2025 as they beat South Africa by 5 wickets
ENG-C vs WI-C Preview | England Champions eye top spot with win against West Indies Champions in WCL 2025
Brendon McCullum, Eoin Morgan and Ben Stokes launch new London cricket festival
ICC World T20 | Don’t see Pakistan chasing down anything around 200 or more, reckons Eoin Morgan
Reports | Punjab Kings expected to sack Anil Kumble; Eoin Morgan, Trevor Bayliss approached
A wobbly start for Jos Buttler and Co. with their traditional aggressive approach
England will miss Ben Stokes' all-round contribution, admits Eoin Morgan
IND vs ENG | Every Indian batter came hard at England's bowlers, states Eoin Morgan
IND vs ENG 2022 | I see the game exactly the same way as Eoin Morgan, remarks Jos Buttler
England captain Eoin Morgan announces retirement from international cricket
Eoin Morgan was ahead of time in realising value of IPL to English cricket, opines Naseer Hussain
Rejuvenated England will only reach new heights in post-Eoin Morgan era
ENG vs NED 2022 | Not worried about Eoin Morgan’s poor form at all, asserts Jason Roy
‘Incredible’ Jos Buttler is best white-ball player in world, remarks Eoin Morgan
Not interested in captaining the England test team, reveals Eoin Morgan
IPL 2022 | Eoin Morgan talks about not being part of IPL this season
IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore won't get a better leader than Virat Kohli, says Harbhajan Singh
ENG vs WI | Eoin Morgan ruled out of the West Indies series due to quad injury
ENG vs WI | Our execution in the slog overs was nowhere near as good, reckons Eoin Morgan
IPL 2022 retentions | List of players retained by each IPL team
'Eye-catching' T10 format can be played in Olympics, feels Eoin Morgan
T20 World Cup | We are devastated, says Eoin Morgan after England lose semi-final clash to New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2021 | Legends react as New Zealand beat England by five wickets to enter final
T20 World Cup 2021 | Daryl Mitchell batted beautifully in high pressure situation, says Kane Williamson as New Zealand storm into final
T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham power New Zealand to final
T20 World Cup 2021 | Won’t say New Zealand is an inferior team compared to England, says Inzamam-ul-Haq
As one of the leading figures in modern cricket, Eoin Morgan latest news keeps cricket fans and analysts alike interested in his next move. Stay connected with the ongoing developments in his career and explore the latest stories about this legendary cricketer.