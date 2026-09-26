Hardik Pandya’s Comeback Suffers Fresh Setback With New Injury
Hardik Pandya was expected to make his return to professional cricket in a few days. But he would be missing the ODI series against Australia A. Reports suggest that he has suffered with a right shin injury.
The Indian team has suffered with yet another setback in the white ball format. Fans had been waiting for Hardik Pandya to make his return to the game, but it seems that their wait has now been extended once again. He was likely to make his return to professional cricket with the ODI series against Australia A.
It has been reported that Pandya won't be able to make his return to the unofficial ODIs. Instead, his return has been delayed once again, as he suffered with yet another injury. Ahead of the ODI series, he has faced a right shin injury, affecting his rhythm in the game yet again.
This has been a challenging time for Hardik Pandya and the Indian team itself. A few months back he was close to making his return, but got injured while completing the fitness tests. And this time, he has suffered with yet another injury right before he was about to make his return.
Our Take
Hardik Pandya is now racing against time to make his return to the Indian team. And these recurrent injuries are making it difficult for the star all-rounder to be back in the game. Surely India has various all-rounders ready for them, but the role being played by Hardik Pandya in the game won't be easily taken by anyone else. And for India to actually stand a chance in the 2027 World Cup, it will be important to have Hardik Pandya.