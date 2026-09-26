Hardik Pandya is now racing against time to make his return to the Indian team. And these recurrent injuries are making it difficult for the star all-rounder to be back in the game. Surely India has various all-rounders ready for them, but the role being played by Hardik Pandya in the game won't be easily taken by anyone else. And for India to actually stand a chance in the 2027 World Cup, it will be important to have Hardik Pandya.