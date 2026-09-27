After 20 years in the game, Dean Elgar was able to bid a farewell to the game in best possible way. A few years back he bid farewell to international cricket with the Test series against India. Even at that time, he won the Player of the Series award for the team, receiving a farewell from players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now he has played his final innings scoring a century, showing the fact that he has a lot of game left in him.