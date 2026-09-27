Dean Elgar Turns His Final Professional Game Into a Memorable One
Dean Elgar has now played his final innings in cricket. In the County Championship match against Glamorgan, he went on to score a century in his last innings in the game. As Elgar finished scoring 108, he made his last game even more memorable with a historic feat.
Dean Elgar has officially played his final innings in professional cricket, as he now bids a farewell to the game. And this happened in the County Championship, where he was playing his final game in the match between Essex and Glamorgan.
One of the best ways to bid a farewell to the game is by making it memorable. And Dean Elgar was able to do the same by smashing a ton in his final innings of the game. His emotions were clearly visible to the fans, as he could not even think about bidding a farewell to the thing he lovved the most.
Glamorgan was able to give a good start, as they scored 505 runs in the first innings. But when Essex came in to bat for the third innings, Elgar showed that he still has a lot of cricket left in him.
Our Take
After 20 years in the game, Dean Elgar was able to bid a farewell to the game in best possible way. A few years back he bid farewell to international cricket with the Test series against India. Even at that time, he won the Player of the Series award for the team, receiving a farewell from players such as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Now he has played his final innings scoring a century, showing the fact that he has a lot of game left in him.