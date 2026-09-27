Virat Kohli Opens Up on His Biggest Heartbreak and Biggest IPL Moment
Virat Kohli has played a good number of finals over the last few years. In an interview, he recalled the heartbreak he faced in the World Cup 2023 finals. At the same time, he also revealed his feelings when RCB were playing the 2025 finals and he received flashbacks of the 2016 final.
If we take a look at Virat Kohli, it is known that he has played a final across any tournament since 2023. Whether it's an ICC event or the IPL, the King has shown that he steps up for his team when it is needed the most.
But the result didn't go his way on all occasions. And one of the biggest heartbreaks was the World Cup 2023 final, where he scored 54 but India lost the game. Later he scored match winning knocks in IPL 2026 and T20 World Cup 2024 as well, but that knock still hurt him.
Kohli opened up on the two events lately, as he said, “Before we won the IPL in 2025, I used to get flashbacks of the 2016 final. I feel the same about the World Cup final as well. I was playing on 54 and had set myself up for a big hundred; like, if I got 140-150, we would be in a great position to win that game. But as soon as I played on, it was very tough to process for many days.”
Our Take
Virat Kohli had a hard time in the World Cup 2023 finals. Even though he was able to put India in a comfortable position when the team lost early wickets after Rohit Sharma, it was still not enough for the team to win. The delivery from Pat Cummins which was played on by Kohli remained a thought which he could never forget.