The match will be played at Greenfield International Stadium, which is expected to offer a slow ODI surface with some assistance for seamers early in the game. The new ball will be able to provide some movement, while the pitch slows down as the game progresses. Spinners will be able to do well in the middle overs, especially against the longer boundaries. Conditions are likely to be warm and humid, around 25–28°C, with partly cloudy skies and light winds. A competitive first innings score at this venue would be around 265 to 275.