14.6 . DROPPED! Good length from Dottin, pitching outside off. Learoyd moves onto the back foot and lifts a cut back behind point. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

13.6 . Molineux pitches one up, outside off once again. Knight moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side.

13.4 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight shuffles down the pitch and drives for four runs.

13.3 4 FOUR! Full toss, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight moves onto the front foot and lifts a sweep behind square for four runs.

13.2 1 Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and punches a drive down the ground for one run.

13.1 3 Molineux pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Knight gets forward and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for three runs.

12.6 3 Wareham pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once more. Knight advances and drives for three runs.

12.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off once again. Learoyd advances and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

12.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Learoyd shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

12.2 . On a good length, outside off. Learoyd pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

12.1 1 On a good length, outside off stump again. Knight gets forward and eases a drive through the off side for a run.

11.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Learoyd gets on the back foot and slices a square cut

11.5 . Tryon pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Learoyd pushes forward and drives

11.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Knight gets forward and drives through the off side for 1 run. The ball is misfielded by Matthews.

11.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside leg stump again. Knight gets on the front foot and sweeps for 4 runs behind square.

11.2 1 Tryon pitches one up, pitching outside leg stump. Learoyd gets on the front foot and flicks back behind square for 1 run.

11.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

10.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Knight gets on the front foot and inside edges for 1 run.

10.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Knight pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side.

10.4 1 Good length from Wareham, outside off stump. Learoyd gets forward and punches a drive for a run through the off side field.

10.3 1 Good line and length. Knight pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a switch hit through the leg side field.

10.2 1 Full, pitching outside off once more. Learoyd gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a run down the ground.

10.1 1 Good length from Wareham, outside off again. Knight gets on the back foot and pulls for one run.

9.6 1 Molineux pitches one up, outside off stump again. Knight gets on the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

9.5 1 Full, pitching outside off. Learoyd gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field for one run.

9.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Learoyd gets on the back foot and eases a drive

9.3 1 Full, pitching outside off again. Knight gets on the front foot and defends for a single run.

9.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Knight gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

9.1 . Pitched up, on a good line once more. Knight moves onto the front foot and plays a switch hit behind point on the off side.

8.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, on line. Learoyd gets on the front foot and skies a drive for 4 runs.

8.5 1 Full, outside off stump once more. Knight rocks back and edges back behind point for a run.

8.4 1 Dottin pitches one up, outside off once again. Learoyd gets forward and drives for a single run.

8.3 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Learoyd goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

8.2 1 Length ball, outside off. Knight pushes forward and defends for a run.

8.1 W OUT! Dottin gets the wicket! Good length from Dottin, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Litchfield advances down the pitch and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Molineux down the ground.

7.6 1 Good length, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Litchfield gets on the front foot and defends for 1 run.

7.5 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and edges back behind square.

7.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying a drive

7.3 2 Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Litchfield shuffles down the pitch and outside edges back behind point for a couple of runs.

7.3 1w Wide. Dropped in short by Illingworth, pitching outside leg stump and angled loosely across the batter.

7.2 1 Length ball, outside leg once again. Learoyd creates space and leg glances for a single run back behind square.

6.6 1 Good length, outside off once more. Learoyd rocks back and pulls for a single run.

6.5 4 And another! Wareham pitches one up, outside off stump again. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

6.4 4 FOUR! Full, outside off stump again. Learoyd advances and plays a drive over the off side field for 4 runs.

6.3 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg. Litchfield goes back and plays a flick for 1 run.

6.2 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd goes back and drives for 1 run through the off side.

6.1 . On a good line and length from Wareham but angling across. Learoyd advances down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke through the leg side field.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angled across Learoyd. She gets forward and flicks for a run back behind square.

5.5 . Good length from Vlaeminck, outside off stump. Learoyd gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Learoyd rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a flick

5.4 . Vlaeminck drops one in short, pitching outside off stump but angled across. Learoyd ducks out of the way

5.3 1 Vlaeminck pitches one up, pitching outside off. Litchfield pushes forward and drives for 1 run on the off side.

5.2 . Good length, outside off stump once more. Litchfield pushes forward but misses while attempting a drive

5.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Litchfield. She gets on the front foot and scoops back behind square for 4 runs.

4.6 1 Flintoff pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Litchfield moves down the pitch and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

4.5 1 Good length from Flintoff, outside off. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the on side field.

4.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to play a drive

4.3 . On a good line and length from Flintoff. Learoyd moves onto the front foot and defends

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Learoyd gets forward and drives for 4 runs back behind point.

4.1 W OUT! Caught. On a good length, outside off stump. Voll gets on the front foot and outside edges. MELBOURNE RENEGADES appeal for a catch, however the umpire is unmoved. MELBOURNE RENEGADES call for a review. The decision is overturned, and Voll has to go.

4.1 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Voll gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a pull

4.1 1w Wide. Full, too wide outside off.

3.6 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Litchfield gets on the back foot and plays a pull

3.6 2w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Voll pushes forward and misses while trying a leg glance, but the ball beats the keeper and runs away for a couple of wides. The ball is misfielded by Faltum.

3.5 . Full ball, on a good line once again. Voll moves onto the front foot and drives

3.4 1 Short of a length, on a good line. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run back behind square.

3.3 . Full, pitching outside off. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives back behind point.

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Litchfield moves onto the front foot and drives

3.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angling across Litchfield. She pushes forward and flicks a glance through the leg side field.

2.6 . On a good length, outside off stump. Voll rocks back and eases a drive through the off side.

2.5 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Voll gets on the back foot and plays a pull behind square for 4 runs.

2.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Voll moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.3 . Length ball, outside off again. Voll moves onto the front foot and defends

2.2 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

2.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Voll goes back and edges behind point for four runs.

1.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Voll rocks back and tucks a glance for one run back behind point.

1.5 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Voll moves onto the back foot and pulls sloppily

1.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Voll goes back and plays a pull

1.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Litchfield moves onto the back foot and plays a pull back behind square for a run.

1.3 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Litchfield goes back but makes no contact while attempting to play a pull

1.2 2 Full, outside off stump once more. Litchfield gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs back behind point.

1.1 1 Vlaeminck pitches one up, outside off stump. Voll gets forward and edges for a single run behind square.

0.6 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Voll moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for 1 run.

0.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off but angling across. Voll moves onto the back foot and pulls for four runs back behind square.

0.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Voll gets on the back foot and defends

0.3 4 FOUR! Matthews pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Voll moves onto the back foot and guides a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

0.2 6 MAXIMUM! Full, pitching outside off. Voll shuffles down the pitch and lofts a drive for six runs over the leg side field.

0.1 . Matthews pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Voll gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.6 3 Bell pitches one up, on leg stump. Vlaeminck gets forward and plays a flick behind square for three runs.

19.5 . Short ball, outside off stump. Vlaeminck moves onto the back foot but misses while attempting a cut

19.4 3 On a good line and length but angling across. Wikmen rocks back and plays a pull for three runs behind square.

19.3 1 On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Vlaeminck gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

19.2 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Wikmen advances down the pitch and drives for a run down the ground.

19.1 2 Bell pitches one up, outside off. Wikmen moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for a pair of runs through the off side.

18.6 1 Full ball, on a good line but angled across. Wikmen gets forward and flicks for one run.

18.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Vlaeminck moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for a run.

18.4 2 Good length from Darlington, outside off stump. Vlaeminck rocks back and plays a sloppy pull down the ground for 2 runs.

18.3 . Full, on leg stump and angling across. Vlaeminck goes back, and is hit on the pads while trying a drive

18.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Wikmen moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

18.1 1 Full, on a good line. Vlaeminck pushes forward and drives averagely for a single run.

17.6 1 CHANCE! Pitched up, outside off stump once more. Vlaeminck gets forward and drives for a run. There's an attempt at a run out from Knight's throw.

17.5 1 De Klerk pitches one up, outside off stump once again. Wikmen gets forward and flicks down the ground for a single run.

17.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wikmen gets forward but misses while attempting a drive

17.3 1 On a good length, outside off again. Vlaeminck gets forward and flicks for a run.

17.2 W OUT! Caught. De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Illingworth moves onto the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Knight down the ground.

17.1 W OUT! Run out. Length ball, outside leg and angling across the batter. Faltum gets forward and flicks for a single run. She is then run out at the striker's end, after some tidy fielding by Voll.

16.6 W OUT! Voll gets the wicket! Full, outside off stump again. Wareham moves onto the back foot and cuts poorly, and is caught by Harris

16.5 1 Full ball, pitching outside off. Faltum moves onto the front foot and eases a drive through the off side field for 1 run.

16.4 W OUT! Voll gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off once more. Dottin gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Wilson

16.3 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dottin gets forward and defends

16.2 W OUT! Voll breaks through! Pitched up, pitching outside off once more. Tryon pushes forward and outside edges, and is caught by Harris through point on the off side.

16.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Wareham gets on the front foot and eases a drive past the bowler for one run.

15.6 1 On a good length, pitching outside off again. Wareham rocks back and lofts a mediocre pull down the ground for a single run.

15.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Tryon gets forward and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a sweep for a run.

15.4 1lb Back of a length from Bell, outside off stump once again. Wareham rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying to play a pull, resulting in 1 leg bye back behind square.

15.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Wareham gets forward and lifts a pull for 2 runs past the bowler.

15.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length from Bell, outside off stump again. Wareham gets forward and outside edges for four runs behind point.

15.1 4 FOUR! Free hit. Bell pitches one up, outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the back foot and skies a cut back behind point for four runs.

15.1 nb No ball. Full toss, pitching near leg stump. Wareham goes back and edges back behind square.

14.6 4 FOUR! Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off. Tryon gets forward and eases a drive behind point on the off side for four runs.

14.5 1 Full, on a good line. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives averagely for 1 run.

14.4 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Tryon gets forward and drives for one run.

14.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Tryon gets forward and drives shakily

14.2 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump. Wareham gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run through the off side field.

14.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Tryon advances down the pitch and drives through the off side field for one run.

13.6 . Full ball, outside off. Wareham pushes forward and drives

13.5 1 Full, on line. Tryon gets forward and plays a flick for 1 run.

13.4 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Wareham gets on the front foot and edges back behind square for a single run.

13.3 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Tryon gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

13.2 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Wareham pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

13.1 . Good length from de Klerk, outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

13.1 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Wareham rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

12.6 1 Full toss, outside leg and angled across Wareham. She moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run behind square.

12.5 1 On a good length, outside off. Tryon pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

12.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg.

12.4 . On a good length, outside off again. Tryon pushes forward and eases a drive on the off side.

12.3 . Full ball, outside off once more. Tryon pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

12.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump once again. Tryon moves onto the front foot and defends

12.1 W OUT! Bates breaks through! Good length, outside off. Flintoff gets forward and drives shakily, and is caught by Knight on the off side.

11.6 1 Length ball, outside off once again. Flintoff gets forward and drives for a run.

11.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Flintoff gets on the front foot and defends

11.5 1w Wide. Full, pitching well down the leg side. Flintoff gets forward but makes no contact while attempting a leg glance

11.4 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Voll, outside leg and angled across. Molineux gets on the front foot and drives shakily, and is caught by Litchfield on the on side.

11.3 . Full, outside off again. Molineux pushes forward and eases a drive through the off side field.

11.2 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Molineux moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while attempting to play a cut

11.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg and angling across Wareham. She moves onto the front foot and flicks for 1 run.

10.6 2 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Molineux goes back and plays a ramp back behind point for 2 runs.

10.5 . Good length from Darlington, pitching outside leg stump. Molineux gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a leg glance behind square.

10.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Wareham gets on the front foot and outside edges back behind point for 4 runs.

10.1 W OUT! Darlington gets the wicket! On a good line and length from Darlington. Matthews gets on the front foot and flicks, but is caught by Bell

9.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Matthews gets forward and flicks for one run.

9.5 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Matthews goes back and pulls for 4 runs.

9.4 1 Good length from de Klerk, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for one run.

9.3 . Good length from de Klerk, outside off. Molineux moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

9.2 1 Full, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

9.1 . Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across. Matthews gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a drive through the off side.

8.6 1 Good line and length. Matthews pushes forward and plays a sweep for a run.

8.5 6 SIX! On a good length, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Matthews moves onto the front foot and lifts a flick for six runs.

8.4 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Molineux gets forward and drives through the off side for a single run.

8.3 . Good length, outside off stump. Molineux rocks back and cuts

8.2 1 Full, on a good line. Matthews moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for one run on the off side.

8.1 1 Full toss, pitching outside off stump. Molineux pushes forward and drives for a run on the off side.

7.6 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Molineux moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Matthews gets on the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

7.4 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Molineux moves onto the back foot and inside edges for 1 run.

7.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Molineux gets forward and punches a drive

7.2 W OUT! Darlington gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside leg. Webb moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Wilson behind square.

7.1 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length. Webb gets on the front foot and plays a flick for four runs.

6.6 1 Voll pitches one up, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Webb pushes forward and drives for 1 run down the ground.

6.5 . Voll pitches one up, on line. Webb gets forward and punches a drive

6.4 1 On a good line and length from Voll. Matthews pushes forward and outside edges for a single run.

6.3 . Pitched up, on leg stump and angling across. Matthews moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a sweep behind square.

6.2 4 FOUR! Free hit, and Matthews takes advantage of it. Full, outside off. Matthews shuffles down the pitch and lifts a drive over the off side field for four runs.

6.2 nb No ball. Good line and length once more. Matthews pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a sweep

6.1 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Voll again. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side for four runs.

5.6 1 Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for one run.

5.5 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Webb gets on the front foot and plays a drive for a single run past the bowler.

5.4 1 On a good line and length from de Klerk but angled across. Matthews moves onto the back foot and flicks for 1 run back behind square.

5.3 4 FOUR! Pitching on a good line and length but angling across. Matthews gets on the front foot and lofts a sweep for 4 runs back behind square.

5.2 2 Length ball, outside off once again. Matthews pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side for a couple of runs.

5.1 1 De Klerk pitches one up, pitching outside off. Webb pushes forward and flicks for one run.

4.6 2 On a good line and length. Matthews gets forward and leg glances for a pair of runs.

4.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Darlington, outside off. Matthews pushes forward and drives over the off side field for four runs.

4.5 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Matthews moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

4.4 . Good length from Darlington, pitching outside off. Matthews pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

4.3 1 Darlington pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Webb goes back and cuts back behind point for a single run.

4.2 1 On a good line and length but angled across Matthews. She goes back and tucks a leg glance back behind square for a single run.

4.1 . DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Matthews goes back and cuts back behind point. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Harris. A really hard chance for Harris there.

3.6 . Full, on a good line. Webb pushes forward and eases a drive down the ground.

3.5 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Webb rocks back and outside edges behind point for four runs.

3.4 . Full ball, outside off again. Webb gets forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

3.3 . On a good length, outside off once again. Webb goes back and cuts

3.2 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching outside off but angling across the batter. Webb rocks back and pulls for 4 runs behind square.

3.1 2 Back of a length from Bell, pitching outside leg. Webb rocks back and plays a pull behind square for two runs.

2.6 4 FOUR! Good length from Bates, outside off. Matthews goes back and guides a cut for 4 runs.

2.5 . Bates pitches one up, outside off stump. Matthews gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive

2.4 1 Full ball, pitching near leg stump. Webb gets forward and flicks for a run.

2.3 . Good length from Bates, pitching outside leg stump once again. Webb shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

2.2 1lb Good length from Bates, pitching outside leg. Matthews moves onto the front foot and plays a paddle for a leg bye back behind square.

2.1 1 Pitched up, outside off. Webb pushes forward and drives for a single run.

1.6 . Good length, outside off. Matthews pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

1.5 1 Bell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. Webb rocks back and scoops behind square for a single run.

1.4 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Webb pushes forward and edges

1.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off once again. Webb pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

1.2 1 Yorker, pitching outside off again. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives for a single run behind point.

1.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Matthews gets on the front foot and drives

0.6 1 Full, pitching on a good line. Matthews pushes forward and tucks a leg glance for 1 run.

0.5 1 Length ball, outside leg. Webb rocks back and leg glances behind square for 1 run.

0.4 . Bates pitches one up, pitching outside off stump again. Webb gets forward and punches a drive

0.3 . Bates pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Webb gets on the back foot and plays a cut

0.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Webb rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

0.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Webb gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance