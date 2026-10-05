Match details Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.10.2026

T20

MER
MER
SYT
SYT

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Thursday, October 29, 2026 04:40 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersCapsey Alice, De Broughe Emma, Dottin Deandra, Flintoff Tess, Illingworth Milly, Matthews Hayley, Mclennan Charli, Stalenberg Naomi
Benchno information yet

Sydney Thunder Squad

PlayersAthapaththu Chamari, Darlington Hannah, Gill Hasrat, Harris Laura, Ismail Shabnim, Knight Heather, Learoyd Anika, Litchfield Phoebe, Peschel Taneale, Samantha Bates, Voll Georgia, Wilson Tahlia
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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