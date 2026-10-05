Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.10.2026

T20

MER
MER
SYT
SYT

Playing

MER
MER
SYT
SYT
First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Gill Hasrat

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Bench

MER
MER
SYT
SYT

no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet