Squads Melbourne Renegades vs Sydney Thunder T20 Big Bash League, Women 29.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Darlington Hannah
bowler
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Gill Hasrat
all rounder
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Harris Laura
batsman
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
Ismail Shabnim
bowler
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Knight Heather
batsman
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Learoyd Anika
batsman
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Litchfield Phoebe
batsman
Match has not started yet