H2h Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 06.11.2026

T20

MES
MES
SYS
SYS
Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers

T20, Big Bash League, Women

MESMelbourne Stars

148

SYSSydney Sixers

164

T20, Big Bash League, Women

SYSSydney Sixers

42

MESMelbourne Stars

219