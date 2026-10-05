Match details Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 06.11.2026

T20

MES
MES
SYS
SYS

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Friday, November 06, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Melbourne Stars Squad

PlayersBouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
Benchno information yet

Sydney Sixers Squad

PlayersBray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Cheatle Lauren, Dunkley Sophia, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kerr Amelia, Perry Ellyse, Sippel Courtney Grace, Villiers Mady
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
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