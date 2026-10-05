Match details Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 06.11.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|Big Bash League, Women 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, November 06, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Melbourne Stars Squad
|Players
|Bouchier Maia, Day Sophie, Garth Kim, Gibson Maisy, Hayward Ella, Jones Amy, Kamboj Jasmine, Kapp Marizanne, Lanning Meg, Mackeon Ines, McKenna Rhys, Prestwidge Georgia, Reid Sophie, Sutherland Annabel
|Bench
|no information yet
Sydney Sixers Squad
|Players
|Bray Caoimhe, Brown Maitlan, Cheatle Lauren, Dunkley Sophia, Gardner Ashleigh, Healy Alyssa, Hunter Elsa, Kerr Amelia, Perry Ellyse, Sippel Courtney Grace, Villiers Mady
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet