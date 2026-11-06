6.2 4 And another! Sutherland plays a defensive stroke for 4 runs.

5.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump. Sutherland rocks back and pulls shakily for a run.

5.5 . On a good length, pitching on leg and angling across. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and punches a drive

5.4 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off. Sutherland advances down the pitch and drives down the ground for 6 runs.

5.3 . Good line and length from Gardner. Sutherland shuffles down the pitch and drives

5.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Sutherland rocks back and glances

5.1 1 Full ball, pitching outside leg stump. AE Jones gets on the front foot and sweeps shakily for 1 run.

4.6 1 Full ball, outside off stump again. AE Jones advances down the pitch and punches a drive for a single run.

4.5 . Length ball, outside off stump. AE Jones gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

4.4 1 Full, on line. Sutherland advances down the pitch and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

4.3 2 Full, pitching outside off. Sutherland advances and punches a drive for a couple of runs.

4.2 W OUT! LBW. Kerr pitches one up, pitching on leg and angled across. Lanning pushes forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a sweep. The umpire gives Lanning out LBW, but Lanning signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Lanning has to go.

4.1 . On a good line and length from Kerr. Lanning moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a sweep. SYDNEY SIXERS appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

3.6 4 FOUR MORE! Bray pitches one up, outside off. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and drives for four runs.

3.5 4 FOUR! Good length from Bray, outside off stump once again. AE Jones gets on the front foot and plays a scoop for 4 runs behind square.

3.4 2 Pitched up, outside off. AE Jones gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for 2 runs. Good work in the field by Dunkley prevents a certain boundary.

3.3 . Good line and length. AE Jones pushes forward and drives on the off side.

3.3 1w Wide. Full ball, pitching far outside leg. AE Jones gets on the back foot but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

3.2 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and edges

3.1 1 Good length from Bray, pitching outside off stump. Lanning gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run behind point.

3.1 1w Wide. On line but angled far across Lanning and down the leg side. She gets on the front foot but misses while trying a leg glance

2.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. AE Jones gets on the front foot and lifts a drive on the leg side for 4 runs.

2.5 . On a good line and length from Cheatle. AE Jones gets on the front foot and drives sloppily

2.5 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. AE Jones rocks back but makes no contact while trying to play a leg glance

2.4 4 DROPPED! Pitched up, on a good line. AE Jones moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for 4 runs on the on side. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Cheatle. That was a difficult chance for Cheatle.

0.4 . Good length from Cheatle, outside leg and angled across AE Jones. She moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 . Length ball, outside leg. AE Jones gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive

0.2 . Back of a length, outside leg. AE Jones gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance

0.1 W OUT! What a start for SYDNEY SIXERS, as Cheatle breaks through! Good line and length from Cheatle. McKenna gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, the ball gets through, and McKenna is bowled

18.3 4 DROPPED! Short, pitching outside off again. Burns gets on the back foot and skies a pull for 4 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down by Prestwidge. Not an easy chance for Prestwidge.

17.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Burns gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a run.

16.2 2 Back of a length from Garth, pitching outside off stump. Perry rocks back and pulls for a couple of runs.

10.6 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Perry gets forward and lofts a pull for a half dozen runs.

10.2 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off. Gardner moves onto the back foot and slices a cut for a single run.