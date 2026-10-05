Squads Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 06.11.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Bouchier Maia
batsman
Bray Caoimhe
no information yet
Day Sophie
bowler
Brown Maitlan
all rounder
Garth Kim
all rounder
Cheatle Lauren
bowler
Gibson Maisy
all rounder
Dunkley Sophia
batsman
Hayward Ella
all rounder
Gardner Ashleigh
all rounder
Jones Amy
wicket keeper
Healy Alyssa
wicket keeper
Kamboj Jasmine
no information yet
Hunter Elsa
batsman
Kapp Marizanne
all rounder
Kerr Amelia
all rounder
Lanning Meg
batsman
Perry Ellyse
all rounder
Mackeon Ines
wicket keeper
Sippel Courtney Grace
bowler
McKenna Rhys
all rounder
Villiers Mady
bowler
Prestwidge Georgia
bowler
Reid Sophie
batsman
Sutherland Annabel
all rounder
Match has not started yet