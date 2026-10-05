Squads Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Sixers T20 Big Bash League, Women 06.11.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Bray Caoimhe

no information yet

Brown Maitlan

all rounder

Garth Kim

all rounder

Gibson Maisy

all rounder

Hayward Ella

all rounder

Gardner Ashleigh

all rounder

Jones Amy

wicket keeper

Healy Alyssa

wicket keeper

Kamboj Jasmine

no information yet

Kapp Marizanne

all rounder

Kerr Amelia

all rounder

Perry Ellyse

all rounder

Mackeon Ines

wicket keeper

McKenna Rhys

all rounder

Bench

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SYS
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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet