12.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Mills. Faltum moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for four runs. The ball is misfielded by Devine costing PERTH SCORCHERS three runs.

11.5 . On a good length, outside off stump. Faltum shuffles down the pitch and drives

11.4 . Good line and length from Edgar again. Faltum rocks back and plays a poor pull

11.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Wareham moves onto the front foot and edges for 1 run behind point.

11.2 1 On a good length, pitching outside leg and angled across Faltum. She gets on the back foot and plays a pull for 1 run.

11.1 1 Short of a length, on a good line once again. Wareham rocks back and plays a pull for one run.

10.6 1 Good line and length from Mills. Wareham gets on the front foot and guides a glance on the leg side for a run.

10.5 1 Good length from Mills, pitching outside off again. Faltum advances down the pitch and drives for one run on the on side.

10.4 . On a good length, outside off stump once more. Faltum creates space but makes no contact while attempting to play a cut

10.3 1 Good length from Mills, pitching outside off stump. Wareham moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

10.2 1 On a good line and length. Faltum moves onto the front foot and punches a drive on the off side for one run.

10.1 . Length ball, outside off. Faltum goes back and cuts

9.6 . Pitching on a good line and length once again. Wareham goes back and punches a drive

9.5 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Faltum gets forward and punches a drive through the off side field for one run.

9.4 . Good length from Devine, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Faltum moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

9.3 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Good length, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Faltum gets forward and plays a flick back behind square for 4 runs.

9.2 1 Good length from Devine, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Wareham moves onto the front foot and glances back behind square for a single run.

9.1 1 Good line and length from Devine again. Faltum moves onto the front foot and drives for one run through the off side.

8.6 1 On a good line and length again. Faltum moves down the pitch and eases a drive for a run on the on side.

8.5 . On a good line and length from Edgar once more. Faltum gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

8.4 2 Full ball, on line again. Faltum moves down the pitch and lifts a drive for a couple of runs down the ground.

8.3 . Good line and length once more. Faltum gets forward and drives

8.2 . On a good line and length. Faltum gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a reverse sweep

8.1 1 Good length from Edgar, outside off. Wareham gets forward and drives for 1 run.

7.6 . Good length, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Faltum moves onto the back foot and eases a drive

7.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg. Wareham gets on the front foot and sweeps behind square for 1 run.

7.4 1 Length ball, pitching outside off once again. Faltum pushes forward and drives through the off side for a run.

7.3 1 Good length from King, pitching outside off stump. Wareham gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 1 run.

7.2 1 Good line and length. Faltum gets on the front foot and punches a drive through the off side for a run.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good line and length but angling across. Faltum rocks back and plays a paddle for four runs back behind square.

6.5 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Faltum pushes forward and scoops back behind point for 1 run.

6.4 2 Good line and length. Faltum creates room and cuts through point for two runs.

6.3 . Devine pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across Faltum. She moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Faltum gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

6.1 . Good length from Devine, outside off. Faltum moves onto the front foot and punches a drive. Quality work in the field by Piparo results in a pair of runs being saved.

5.6 . On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Wareham. She moves onto the back foot and drives through the off side field.

5.5 1 Good line and length. Faltum creates space and slices a cut for a run.

5.4 . Good line and length from King once more. Faltum gets forward and drives through the on side field.

5.3 1 On a good line and length once more. Wareham moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run through the off side.

5.2 . Good line and length. Wareham creates room but makes no contact while attempting a cut

5.2 1w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Wareham gets forward but misses while attempting to play a flick

5.1 W OUT! King traps Flintoff on the crease! Good line and length. Flintoff gets forward, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, the umpire agrees, and Flintoff has to go

4.6 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angled across Flintoff. She moves onto the back foot and flicks for a run back behind square.

4.5 1 On a good line and length. Faltum gets forward and glances on the on side for one run.

4.4 1 Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside off stump. Flintoff pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a run back behind point.

4.3 . On a good line and length once again. Flintoff rocks back but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

4.2 1 On a good line and length from Ainsworth again. Faltum gets on the front foot and finesses a glance for 1 run.

4.1 W OUT! Ainsworth gets the wicket! Pitching on a good line and length once more. Webb goes back but misses while trying to play a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

3.6 . Good line and length. Flintoff pushes forward and punches a drive

3.5 . Fatima Sana Khan pitches one up, outside leg and angled across Flintoff. She moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a flick

3.4 . On a good line and length. Flintoff moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

3.3 . Keeper moves up to the stumps. Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Flintoff gets forward and drives past the bowler.

3.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, on line. Molineux gets on the front foot and drives poorly, and is caught by Kemp down the ground.

3.1 . Good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan but angled across. Molineux gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a leg glance. PERTH SCORCHERS appeal, however Molineux is given not out.

2.6 1 Good length from Ainsworth, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Molineux. She rocks back and plays a flick behind square for a single run.

2.5 W OUT! Ainsworth gets the wicket! Short, on a good line. Matthews gets on the back foot and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Kemp

2.4 . Good length from Ainsworth, outside leg once more. Matthews advances down the pitch, and is hit on the pads while trying a glance

2.3 1lb On a good length, outside leg. Webb moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance, resulting in a single leg bye.

2.2 1 On a good line and length from Ainsworth. Matthews gets forward and drives through the off side for a run.

2.1 . Length ball, outside leg and angled across. Matthews rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a pull

1.6 . Good length, outside off stump. Webb moves onto the front foot and eases a drive on the off side.

1.5 . Good length from Fatima Sana Khan, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Webb moves onto the front foot and tucks a glance

1.4 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Fatima Sana Khan, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Webb moves onto the back foot and lifts a pull for four runs.

1.3 . DROPPED! On a good line and length from Fatima Sana Khan once more. Webb gets on the front foot and edges. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mooney. That was a difficult chance for Mooney.

1.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Matthews moves onto the front foot and drives on the off side for a run.

0.6 . On a good line and length from Ainsworth again. Webb moves onto the back foot and defends

0.5 . Pitching on a good line and length once more. Webb goes back and glances

0.4 1 Good line and length from Ainsworth. Matthews moves onto the back foot and drives for 1 run.

0.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Matthews gets on the front foot and eases a drive

0.3 1w Wide. Pitching on leg. Matthews pushes forward but misses while attempting to play a glance

0.2 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Matthews goes back and late cuts for four runs back behind point.