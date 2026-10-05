Match details Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026

T20

PES
PES
MER
MER

Match Info

Match:Big Bash League, Women 2026
Date:Thursday, October 29, 2026 - Saturday, December 05, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Saturday, October 31, 2026 08:10 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Perth Scorchers Squad

PlayersAinsworth Chloe, Devine Sophie, Edgar Amy, Hinkley Mikayla, Hoskin Ebony, King Alana, Mack Katie, Mooney Beth, Scholfield Paige, Tryon Chloe
Benchno information yet

Melbourne Renegades Squad

PlayersCapsey Alice, De Broughe Emma, Dottin Deandra, Flintoff Tess, Illingworth Milly, Matthews Hayley, Mclennan Charli, Stalenberg Naomi
Benchno information yet

Venue Guide

Stadiumno information yet
Cityno information yet
Capacityno information yet
Endsno information yet
Hosts tono information yet

Match has not started yet