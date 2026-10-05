Squads Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Ainsworth Chloe
bowler
Capsey Alice
all rounder
Devine Sophie
all rounder
De Broughe Emma
all rounder
Edgar Amy
batsman
Dottin Deandra
all rounder
Hinkley Mikayla
batsman
Flintoff Tess
bowler
Hoskin Ebony
bowler
Illingworth Milly
all rounder
King Alana
bowler
Matthews Hayley
all rounder
Mack Katie
batsman
Mclennan Charli
no information yet
Mooney Beth
wicket keeper
Stalenberg Naomi
batsman
Scholfield Paige
all rounder
Tryon Chloe
all rounder
Match has not started yet