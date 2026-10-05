Squads Perth Scorchers vs Melbourne Renegades T20 Big Bash League, Women 31.10.2026

T20

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Playing

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First TeamSecond Team
Capsey Alice

all rounder

Devine Sophie

all rounder

De Broughe Emma

all rounder

Edgar Amy

batsman

Dottin Deandra

all rounder

Matthews Hayley

all rounder

Mack Katie

batsman

Mclennan Charli

no information yet

Mooney Beth

wicket keeper

Scholfield Paige

all rounder

Tryon Chloe

all rounder

Bench

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no information yet

First TeamSecond Team

Match has not started yet