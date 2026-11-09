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Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite
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Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh
Upcoming Score Rajasthan vs Uttar Pradesh T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 14.11.2026
Nov 14, 2026
T20
RAJ
08:00 AM
UTP
Upcoming
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