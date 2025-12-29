H2h Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite 18.11.2026

T20

UTP
UTP
BAR
BAR
Uttar Pradesh vs Baroda

List a, Vijay Hazare Trophy

BARBaroda

315

UTPUttar Pradesh

369

First class, Ranji Trophy

BARBaroda

UTPUttar Pradesh