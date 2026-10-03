Results Score Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asian Games 03.10.2026

T20i

Korogi Sports Park

BAN
BAN

(0 ov.) 102/10

SRI
SRI

165

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Latest Highlights

17.3
W

OUT! Arachchige gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Bandara down the ground.

17.2
.

Good length from Arachchige, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed rocks back and drives on the on side.

17.1
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the back foot and edges

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