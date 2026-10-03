Results Score Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka T20i T20 Asian Games 03.10.2026
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17.3
W
OUT! Arachchige gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Bandara down the ground.
17.2
.
Good length from Arachchige, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed rocks back and drives on the on side.
17.1
.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the back foot and edges