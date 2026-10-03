17.3 W OUT! Arachchige gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching outside off. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Bandara down the ground.

17.2 . Good length from Arachchige, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed rocks back and drives on the on side.

17.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the back foot and edges

16.6 . Yorker, on a good line. Mustafizur Rahman gets forward and defends

16.5 . Full toss, on line once again. Mustafizur Rahman moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

16.4 1 Dropped in short by Thushara, pitching on a good line once more. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the back foot and pulls for one run.

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, on a good line again. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and plays a drive for 6 runs.

16.2 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Nasum Ahmed pushes forward and eases a drive

16.2 1w Wide. Yorker, pitching far outside leg. Nasum Ahmed gets forward but swings and misses while trying a leg glance

16.1 . Good line and length from Thushara. Nasum Ahmed gets forward and defends

15.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Mustafizur Rahman rocks back but misses while attempting to play a pull

15.5 1 Full, on line. Nasum Ahmed pushes forward and flicks for a run.

15.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump once more. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and lifts a poor sweep for a couple of runs.

15.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Mustafizur Rahman moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for a run.

15.2 1 Sahan pitches one up, on line. Nasum Ahmed gets on the front foot and flicks for a single run.

15.1 1 Yorker, pitching outside off. Mustafizur Rahman gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

14.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump again. Mustafizur Rahman moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

14.5 W OUT! Bowled. Good length, outside off stump. Islam moves onto the back foot and edges, the ball gets through, and Islam is bowled

14.4 1 Full toss, outside off. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run through the on side field.

14.3 . Good length from Hemantha, pitching outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive

14.2 1 Full, on a good line. Islam pushes forward and eases a drive for one run on the on side.

14.1 1 On a good line and length once again. Nasum Ahmed pushes forward and inside edges behind square for a run.

13.6 . Good line and length once again. Islam moves onto the front foot and defends

13.5 . On a good line and length from Sahan. Islam creates room and edges

13.4 1 On a good length, pitching outside off. Nasum Ahmed gets on the back foot and drives through the leg side field for a single run.

13.3 1 Good line and length from Sahan. Islam pushes forward and defends for one run.

13.2 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and drives down the ground for one run.

13.1 . Good line and length. Nasum Ahmed gets on the front foot but misses while attempting a drive

12.6 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

12.5 . Good length, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed pushes forward but plays and misses while attempting to defend

12.4 4 And another! Viyaskanth pitches one up, on line. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive for 4 runs straight down the ground.

12.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Nasum Ahmed rocks back and cuts

12.2 1 Good line and length from Viyaskanth. Islam rocks back and eases a drive for 1 run through the off side field.

12.1 1 Length ball, outside off. Nasum Ahmed rocks back and cuts for a run.

11.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed gets on the back foot and late cuts for a single run.

11.5 . Sahan comes over the wicket to Nasum Ahmed. Full, on line. Nasum Ahmed gets forward and defends

11.4 1 DROPPED! Sahan now coming around the wicket to Islam. Length ball, outside off stump. Islam goes back and skies a late cut behind point for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is put down.

11.3 . Length ball, outside off stump. Islam gets forward and defends

11.2 W OUT! Sahan breaks through! On a good line and length from Sahan. Yasir Ali gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying a drive, and the ball careens into the stumps

11.1 . On a good length, pitching near leg stump. Yasir Ali gets forward and defends

10.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed goes back and outside edges for 4 runs behind point.

10.5 . Good line and length from Viyaskanth. Nasum Ahmed pushes forward and defends

10.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the front foot and defends

10.2 . Good length from Viyaskanth, outside off stump. Nasum Ahmed moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to defend

9.6 W OUT! Caught. Full, on a good line. Rishad Hossain pushes forward and skies a drive, but is caught by Sahan

9.5 1 Full, on line. Yasir Ali pushes forward and guides a glance for 1 run through the on side field.

9.4 1lb Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. Rishad Hossain gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying a leg glance behind square, resulting in one leg bye.

9.3 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke through the on side field for a run.

9.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off stump. Yasir Ali rocks back and slices a cut for four runs.

8.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, outside off. Rishad Hossain moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for four runs.

8.5 6 SIX! Full ball, on line. Rishad Hossain moves onto the front foot and sweeps for 6 runs.

8.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Rishad Hossain moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

8.3 W OUT! Two wickets in a row for Viyaskanth! Good line and length. Mahedi Hasan moves onto the front foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to defend. The umpire raises the finger, there's no review, and Mahedi Hasan is on his way

8.2 W OUT! Viyaskanth gets the wicket! Length ball, outside off. Parvez Emon goes back and is hit on the gloves while attempting a late cut, and is caught by de Livera

7.6 . Good length from Arachchige, outside off once again. Yasir Ali gets on the back foot but swings and misses while trying a cut

7.5 . Good length, outside off. Yasir Ali rocks back and cuts late

7.4 6 SIX! Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Yasir Ali goes back and pulls for a half dozen runs.

7.3 1 Arachchige comes around the wicket to Parvez Emon. On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the back foot and pulls for a single run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length. Yasir Ali rocks back and punches a drive on the off side for a single run.

7.1 1 Good line and length from Arachchige. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot and sweeps behind square for a single run.

6.6 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and drives for a single run.

6.5 4 FOUR! Back of a length from Viyaskanth, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon goes back and lifts a pull for four runs.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and defends

6.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a single run.

6.1 1 On a good line and length from Viyaskanth. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and finesses a leg glance for one run back behind square.

5.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and drives down the ground for 1 run.

5.5 . Good length, outside off. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.3 . Good length from Ratnayake, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon creates space and guides a cut

5.2 . On a good length, outside off. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and defends

5.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Yasir Ali moves onto the front foot and drives for a single run down the ground.

4.6 . Thushara pitches one up, outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and drives through the off side.

4.5 . Yorker, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.4 . Short, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon goes back but decides to let the ball through to de Livera without playing a shot

4.3 1 Back of a length from Thushara, on line. Yasir Ali moves onto the back foot and is struck on the gloves while trying to play a defensive stroke behind point for 1 run.

4.3 1w Wide. Full toss, pitching well down the leg side.

4.2 . Good line and length from Thushara. Yasir Ali gets forward and defends

4.1 1 On a good length, outside off again. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke on the off side for a run.

3.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off. Yasir Ali gets forward and edges behind point for four runs.

3.5 W OUT! Ratnayake gets the wicket! Pitched up, on a good line. Hridoy pushes forward and lifts a sloppy drive, and is caught by Nuwanidu Fernando down the ground.

3.4 2 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Hridoy rocks back and plays a pull for a couple of runs.

3.3 4 And another! Length ball, pitching outside off again. Hridoy pushes forward and lofts a sweep for 4 runs behind square.

3.2 1 Good line and length from Ratnayake. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and inside edges for one run.

3.1 . Good length, outside off stump. Parvez Emon moves onto the back foot and plays a cut

2.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon shuffles down the pitch and inside edges onto the pads while attempting a drive for a run.

2.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump again. Parvez Emon pushes forward and drives

2.4 1 Full ball, outside off. Hridoy pushes forward and drives for a run.

2.4 1w Wide. Yorker, too wide outside leg. Hridoy gets forward but misses while attempting a flick

2.3 . Good line and length from Thushara once more. Hridoy advances down the pitch but plays and misses while trying to defend

2.2 4 FOUR! Full toss, on line. Hridoy pushes forward and inside edges for 4 runs behind point.

2.1 W OUT! Thushara breaks through! Yorker, on line. Litton Das gets forward but misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke, the stumps are disturbed, and Litton Das has to depart

1.6 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching outside off. Parvez Emon gets on the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

1.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Parvez Emon gets forward and punches a drive

1.4 . On a good length, pitching on leg. Parvez Emon moves onto the front foot and is hit on the gloves while attempting a sweep behind square.

1.3 . On a good length, outside off. Parvez Emon pushes forward and defends

1.1 . Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Tanzid Hasan Tamim gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to defend

0.6 W OUT! Thushara gets the wicket! Short of a length, pitching on a good line. Hassan advances and edges, and is caught by de Livera

0.5 . Thushara pitches one up, pitching outside off. Hassan pushes forward and drives

0.4 . Good line and length from Thushara once more. Hassan gets forward and eases a drive through the off side.

0.2 . On a good line and length again. Hassan advances down the pitch but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

19.6 2 Pitched up, on line. Thushara moves onto the front foot and skies a poor drive down the ground for a pair of runs.

19.5 W OUT! Hassan breaks through! Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Viyaskanth. He rocks back but misses while attempting a pull, and the ball careens into the stumps

19.4 6 DROPPED! Good line and length from Hassan. Viyaskanth pushes forward and skies a drive for 6 runs over the on side field. A great chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Mahedi Hasan.

19.2 2 Full, pitching outside off stump. Arachchige gets on the front foot and drives for a couple of runs down the ground.

19.1 1lb Good line and length from Hassan. Sahan gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a single leg bye.

18.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Sahan gets forward and cuts for one run.

18.5 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Sahan rocks back and cuts for four runs.

18.4 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Hemantha gets on the front foot and skies a mediocre drive, and is caught by Tanzid Hasan Tamim down the ground.

18.3 2 Pitched up, on a good line. Hemantha gets forward and drives for a pair of runs.

18.1 W OUT! Mustafizur Rahman breaks through! Mustafizur Rahman pitches one up, pitching outside off. Ratnayake gets forward and plays a poor drive, and is caught by Rishad Hossain on the off side.

17.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Ratnayake goes back and plays a pull for four runs.

17.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length. Ratnayake moves onto the front foot and pulls for four runs.

17.1 6 MAXIMUM! Ratnayake brings up his fifty in emphatic style! Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Ratnayake gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for a half dozen runs back behind point.

16.4 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside off. Arachchige rocks back and edges

16.3 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Arachchige gets on the front foot and drives for a pair of runs. The ball is misfielded by Hridoy costing BANGLADESH one run.

16.3 1w Wide. Back of a length, pitching well down the leg side. Arachchige rocks back but swings and misses while attempting a pull

15.2 . Good length from Islam, outside off stump. Ratnayake gets forward but makes no contact while trying a sweep

15.1 1w Wide. Too wide outside leg. Arachchige moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

14.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ratnayake. He moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to defend

14.5 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump once more. Ratnayake moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep for four runs.

14.2 . Good length from Rishad Hossain, pitching outside off stump. Arachchige moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying a reverse sweep

14.1 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Arachchige gets on the front foot and plays a reverse sweep back behind point for four runs.

13.6 . Good length from Mustafizur Rahman, pitching outside off. Ratnayake gets on the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a cut

13.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Ratnayake gets forward and punches a drive

13.4 nb No ball. Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Arachchige rocks back and flicks a leg glance for one run back behind square.

13.3 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Arachchige moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a defensive stroke

13.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ratnayake gets forward and inside edges for a run behind point on the off side.

13.2 5w Wide. Mustafizur Rahman now coming around the wicket to Ratnayake. Short ball, pitching far outside off. It beats Litton Das and runs away to the boundary for five wides.

13.2 nb FOUR MORE! No ball. Back of a length from Mustafizur Rahman, outside off stump. Ratnayake rocks back and slices a cut behind point for 4 runs.

13.1 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off. Ratnayake gets on the back foot and skies a cut for 4 runs.

12.4 1 Good length from Islam, outside off stump. Ratnayake pushes forward and plays a flick back through point for a run.

12.2 . Length ball, outside off stump. Ratnayake moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a reverse sweep

12.1 . Good length from Islam, pitching outside off. Ratnayake gets forward but swings and misses while attempting to play a sweep

11.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Arachchige gets forward and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 1 Full ball, on a good line. Ratnayake moves onto the front foot and plays a flick for 1 run.

11.4 . Pitching on a good line and length. Ratnayake gets on the front foot and inside edges

11.3 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Ratnayake moves onto the front foot and skies a sweep for a half dozen runs.

11.2 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Ratnayake gets on the front foot and drives through the off side field.

11.1 1 Pitched up, outside leg and angling across the batter. Arachchige pushes forward and flicks for 1 run.

10.6 . Good length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Ratnayake pushes forward and punches a drive

10.5 W OUT! Caught. Length ball, outside off stump. Bandara gets on the front foot and edges, and is remarkably caught by Mustafizur Rahman down the ground.

9.6 1 Hassan now coming around the wicket. Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Arachchige gets on the back foot and glances on the leg side for one run.

9.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump once more. Bandara moves onto the front foot and plays a flick

9.3 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off stump again. Bandara gets on the back foot and cuts for four runs.

9.2 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bandara gets forward and defends

8.6 . On a good line and length from Rishad Hossain. Arachchige gets forward and plays a flick

8.4 . On a good length, pitching outside leg stump. Bandara gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a sweep

8.3 . Length ball, pitching on leg and angled across. Bandara rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

8.1 1 Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Arachchige rocks back and plays a late cut for one run.

7.4 1 Good length from Nasum Ahmed, outside off stump. Arachchige rocks back and guides a glance for a run.

7.2 1 Good length, outside off. Arachchige rocks back and plays a pull for a run.

7.1 . On a good line and length but angled across. Arachchige rocks back but swings and misses while trying a leg glance back behind square.

6.6 1 On a good length, outside off. Arachchige pushes forward and defends on the off side for a run.

6.5 . Mahedi Hasan comes around the wicket. Good length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off. Arachchige goes back and plays a defensive stroke

5.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Bandara gets forward and defends

5.5 . Good line and length. Bandara gets on the back foot and defends

5.4 . Good length from Nasum Ahmed, pitching outside off stump once more. Bandara moves onto the back foot and guides a cut

5.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Bandara moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

5.2 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Arachchige gets on the front foot and defends for a run.

5.1 4 FOUR MORE! Good length, pitching outside leg stump. Arachchige rocks back and pulls for four runs back behind square.

4.6 1 Good length from Mahedi Hasan, outside off stump. Arachchige rocks back and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

4.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Arachchige goes back and plays a cut

4.2 1 Mahedi Hasan pitches one up, outside off stump. Arachchige moves onto the front foot and plays a sweep back behind square for 1 run.

4.1 . Length ball, outside off stump. Arachchige gets on the front foot and defends

3.6 . Good length from Islam, outside off. Bandara gets on the back foot and guides a cut

3.5 W OUT! Run out. On a good line and length. De Livera moves onto the back foot and flicks a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run. The batters attempt an extra run, but the throw by Mustafizur Rahman is tidy. BANGLADESH appeal for a run out, and it's referred to the third umpire for review. The replay shows de Livera is short of the popping crease, and will have to depart

3.4 1 Good length from Islam, outside off. Arachchige pushes forward and outside edges for 1 run behind square.

3.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Arachchige gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a drive

3.2 . Islam pitches one up, outside off stump once more. Arachchige pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

3.1 W OUT! Islam gets the wicket! Good length from Islam, pitching outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando gets on the front foot and edges, and is caught by Litton Das

2.6 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Nuwanidu Fernando moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

2.6 5w Wide. Pitching well down the leg side. Nuwanidu Fernando gets on the front foot and makes no contact while attempting a leg glance, however the ball beats the wicketkeeper and runs to the boundary for five wides.

2.5 W OUT! Mahedi Hasan gets the wicket! Good length, pitching outside off. Croospulle advances and plays a wild drive, and is caught by Yasir Ali down the ground.

2.4 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Livera goes back and glances for a single run through the leg side field.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching on a good line. De Livera pushes forward and plays a reverse sweep for 4 runs behind point.

2.2 . Good length, outside off. De Livera goes back and defends

2.1 W OUT! Mahedi Hasan gets the wicket! On a good line and length. Jayawardene creates space but misses while trying a cut, the stumps are disturbed, and Jayawardene has to depart

1.6 1 Length ball, outside off. Jayawardene goes back and cuts for a run.

1.5 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Jayawardene pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive stroke

1.4 . Islam now coming around the wicket to Jayawardene. Good length from Islam, outside off stump again. Jayawardene rocks back and edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke