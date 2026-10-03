19.6 W OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Samson

19.4 6 And another! Nawaz brings up his century in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets forward and flicks for six runs.

19.2 1w Wide. Too wide outside off.

19.1 4 FOUR MORE! Dube drops one in short, outside off. Nawaz goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

18.6 1 And another! Nawaz brings up his century in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets forward and flicks for six runs.

18.5 . On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.4 1b On a good length, outside off once more. Masood pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

18.3 6 And another! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Masood. He gets forward and punches a drive for 6 runs.

17.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Masood gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

17.3 W OUT! Caught. Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off stump. Samad rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.

16.5 1 Dube pitches one up, on line. Samad gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samad gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

16.3 1 Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.2 4 And another! Good length from Dube, outside off again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

16.1 4 FOUR! Good length, outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

15.6 . Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Samad gets on the back foot and guides a square cut

15.6 5w Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angling far across Samad. He goes back and makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the rope for five wides.

15.5 1 Good line and length from Patel. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.4 . Length ball, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

15.3 1 Length ball, outside leg and angling across Samad. He rocks back and skies a shaky pull for a single run.

15.2 1 Pitched up, on a good line once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.1 6 SIX MORE! Full ball, on line once again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

14.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz goes back and cuts for 1 run through point.

14.5 1 On a good length, outside off once more. Samad gets forward and square cuts for one run.

14.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samad gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.3 1 Good length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.

14.1 W OUT! Dube gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and flicks sloppily, and is caught by W Sundar behind square.

13.6 4 FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Nawaz. He gets on the back foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

13.5 1 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ayub goes back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

13.4 2 Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a couple of runs.

13.3 2 Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ayub. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

13.2 . Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Ayub. He moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.1 . On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Ayub pushes forward and defends

12.6 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

12.5 6 And another! Pitched up, on a good line again. Nawaz gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

12.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for two runs.

12.3 2 Good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and guides a cut for two runs.

12.2 6 Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, on line. Nawaz pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

12.1 . Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching on leg and angling across. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

11.5 1 Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

11.4 2 Good length from W Sundar, pitching on leg and angled across Nawaz. He pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

11.3 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayub pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

11.2 3 On a good length, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field. A mistake in the field allows PAKISTAN to complete a overthrow.

10.6 1 Good length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside leg again. Ayub gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

10.5 4 FOUR MORE! Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Ayub gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

10.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Ayub goes back and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the on side field.

10.3 1 Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.3 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub goes back and cuts for one run.

10.1 1 Full toss, on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

9.6 1 Good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.5 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and slices a wild cut

9.4 6 SIX MORE! On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

9.3 . Good line and length. Nawaz goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

9.2 6 And another! Short, outside off stump again. Nawaz rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

8.6 1 Good length, outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.5 1 On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run.

8.4 6 SIX MORE! Full, pitching on a good line again. Nawaz pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

8.3 2 DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line once again. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for two runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sooryavanshi.

8.2 . Good line and length. Nawaz goes back and outside edges back through point.

8.1 . Good length, outside off stump again. Nawaz goes back and cuts

7.6 1 Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

7.5 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside leg and angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.4 6 MAXIMUM! Ravi Bishnoi drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

7.3 1 Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off. Nawaz goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.2 1 On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ayub rocks back and guides a cut for one run back through point.

7.1 . On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ayub rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

6.6 1 Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Ayub rocks back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

6.5 1 Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

6.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back and drives poorly

6.3 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.2 . On a good line and length from Patel once again. Ayub gets forward and defends

6.1 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Patel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. INDIA appeal for a catch. Both umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. A decision has been made by the third umpire, and Maaz Sadaqat must depart.

5.6 . Good line and length from W Sundar. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.5 1 On a good line and length from W Sundar. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch and punches a bad drive through the on side field for one run.

5.4 . Back of a length, on line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and guides a cut behind point.

5.3 1 Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz rocks back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1 1 Good length from W Sundar, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep. The ball is misfielded by Samson.

4.6 . Good line and length from Patel. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5 W OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Khan pushes forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Dube

4.4 . Good line and length. Khan gets on the front foot and defends

4.3 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Khan rocks back and slices a cut

4.2 . Good line and length from Patel again. Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.

4.1 2 Pitching on a good line and length once again. Khan moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for 2 runs.

3.6 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

3.5 1 On a good line and length. Khan rocks back and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

3.4 W OUT! W Sundar breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Patel

2.6 . Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

2.5 1 Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for a run behind point.

2.2 2 Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

1.5 2 Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.4 1 Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and skies a poor drive for a run.

1.3 4 FOUR! Patel now coming around the wicket. Good line and length again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

0.6 2 Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and edges behind point for 2 runs.

0.5 nb No ball. Bumrah drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for two runs.

0.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

0.1 . Free hit. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

0.1 nb No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

19.6 1 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Muqeem.

19.4 6 SIX MORE! Tilak Varma brings up his 50 with a maximum! Back of a length from Ahmed Daniyal, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

18.6 2 Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for two runs.

18.5 4 And again! Full ball, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

18.2 6 SIX MORE! On a good line and length once again. Dube advances and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.1 6 Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

17.6 6 And again! Full, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets forward and drives for six runs.

17.5 6 And another! Muqeem pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

16.5 4 FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

16.4 1 Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off again. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.3 1 Abrar Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Dube. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

15.4 1 Good line and length from Ayub. Dube gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.

14.5 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Dube rocks back and edges for a run.

14.2 . Good line and length. Dube pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

14.1 W OUT! Abrar Ahmed breaks through! Short of a length, outside off once more. Iyer creates space and punches a drive, but is caught by Sahibzada Farhan on the off side.

13.6 1 Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and plays a bad pull for a single run behind square.

13.3 1 Length ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for 1 run back behind point.

13.1 W OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Ishan Kishan has to go

12.6 1 Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

12.2 1 On a good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and reverse sweeps poorly for a run.

12.1 1 On a good line and length. Iyer shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

10.5 1lb Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

10.4 . Good line and length from Masood once more. Iyer gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.2 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Masood, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

9.6 1 Good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive for one run.

9.4 4 FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Iyer. He goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

9.1 4 And another! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for four runs.

8.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

7.5 W OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Khan quickly whips the bails off, and Abhishek Sharma has to go

6.4 . Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and drives

6.1 1 Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.

5.6 6 SIX! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

5.4 . CHANCE! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive. There's an attempt at a run out from Ahmed Daniyal's throw.

5.3 5w Wide. Ahmed Daniyal drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. The ball is misfielded by Khan.

4.6 2 DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ayub. That was a hard chance for Ayub.

4.5 . Minhas comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Minhas. Iyer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.4 1 DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

3.6 . Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

3.5 W OUT! Ahmed Daniyal gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ahmed Daniyal, on a good line. Samson goes back and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Minhas down the ground.

3.3 1 Length ball, on leg stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

3.1 1 Short of a length, outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for one run.

2.4 6 0 runs

2.2 1 On a good line and length. Samson goes back and guides a glance for one run.

2.1 W OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Khan

1.6 4 FOUR! Free hit. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

1.6 nb No ball. Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back but opts to let it go through to the keeper untouched

1.5 6 SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.