Highlights Pakistan vs India T20i T20 Asian Games 03.10.2026

T20i

Korogi Sports Park

PAK
PAK

192

IND
IND

211

19.6
W

OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Samson

19.4
6

And another! Nawaz brings up his century in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets forward and flicks for six runs.

19.2
1w

Wide. Too wide outside off.

19.1
4

FOUR MORE! Dube drops one in short, outside off. Nawaz goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.

18.6
1

And another! Nawaz brings up his century in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets forward and flicks for six runs.

18.5
.

On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

18.4
1b

On a good length, outside off once more. Masood pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.

18.3
6

And another! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Masood. He gets forward and punches a drive for 6 runs.

17.4
.

Good length, pitching outside off stump. Masood gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep

17.3
W

OUT! Caught. Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off stump. Samad rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.

16.5
1

Dube pitches one up, on line. Samad gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.4
4

FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samad gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.

16.3
1

Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.

16.2
4

And another! Good length from Dube, outside off again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.

16.1
4

FOUR! Good length, outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

15.6
.

Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Samad gets on the back foot and guides a square cut

15.6
5w

Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angling far across Samad. He goes back and makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the rope for five wides.

15.5
1

Good line and length from Patel. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.

15.4
.

Length ball, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

15.3
1

Length ball, outside leg and angling across Samad. He rocks back and skies a shaky pull for a single run.

15.2
1

Pitched up, on a good line once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

15.1
6

SIX MORE! Full ball, on line once again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.

14.6
1

Good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz goes back and cuts for 1 run through point.

14.5
1

On a good length, outside off once more. Samad gets forward and square cuts for one run.

14.4
.

Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samad gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.3
1

Good length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.

14.1
W

OUT! Dube gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and flicks sloppily, and is caught by W Sundar behind square.

13.6
4

FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Nawaz. He gets on the back foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.

13.5
1

Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ayub goes back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.

13.4
2

Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a couple of runs.

13.3
2

Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ayub. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.

13.2
.

Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Ayub. He moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot

13.1
.

On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Ayub pushes forward and defends

12.6
4

FOUR! Full, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and sweeps for four runs.

12.5
6

And another! Pitched up, on a good line again. Nawaz gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

12.4
2

Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for two runs.

12.3
2

Good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and guides a cut for two runs.

12.2
6

Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, on line. Nawaz pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.

12.1
.

Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching on leg and angling across. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

11.6
.

Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and slices a cut

11.5
1

Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and flicks for one run.

11.4
2

Good length from W Sundar, pitching on leg and angled across Nawaz. He pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.

11.3
1

Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayub pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.

11.2
3

On a good length, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field. A mistake in the field allows PAKISTAN to complete a overthrow.

10.6
1

Good length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside leg again. Ayub gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.

10.5
4

FOUR MORE! Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Ayub gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.

10.4
4

FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Ayub goes back and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the on side field.

10.3
1

Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

10.3
1w

Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

10.2
1

Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub goes back and cuts for one run.

10.1
1

Full toss, on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.

9.6
1

Good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.

9.5
.

Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and slices a wild cut

9.4
6

SIX MORE! On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.

9.3
.

Good line and length. Nawaz goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance

9.2
6

And another! Short, outside off stump again. Nawaz rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.

8.6
1

Good length, outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.

8.5
1

On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run.

8.4
6

SIX MORE! Full, pitching on a good line again. Nawaz pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.

8.3
2

DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line once again. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for two runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sooryavanshi.

8.2
.

Good line and length. Nawaz goes back and outside edges back through point.

8.1
.

Good length, outside off stump again. Nawaz goes back and cuts

7.6
1

Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.

7.5
1

Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside leg and angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

7.4
6

MAXIMUM! Ravi Bishnoi drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.

7.3
1

Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off. Nawaz goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.2
1

On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ayub rocks back and guides a cut for one run back through point.

7.1
.

On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ayub rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a flick

6.6
1

Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Ayub rocks back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.

6.5
1

Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.

6.4
.

On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back and drives poorly

6.3
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.

6.2
.

On a good line and length from Patel once again. Ayub gets forward and defends

6.1
W

OUT! Caught. Good length from Patel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. INDIA appeal for a catch. Both umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. A decision has been made by the third umpire, and Maaz Sadaqat must depart.

5.6
.

Good line and length from W Sundar. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

5.5
1

On a good line and length from W Sundar. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch and punches a bad drive through the on side field for one run.

5.4
.

Back of a length, on line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and guides a cut behind point.

5.3
1

Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz rocks back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.

5.2
.

On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

5.1
1

Good length from W Sundar, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep. The ball is misfielded by Samson.

4.6
.

Good line and length from Patel. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends

4.5
W

OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Khan pushes forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Dube

4.4
.

Good line and length. Khan gets on the front foot and defends

4.3
.

Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Khan rocks back and slices a cut

4.2
.

Good line and length from Patel again. Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.

4.1
2

Pitching on a good line and length once again. Khan moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for 2 runs.

3.6
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.

3.5
1

On a good line and length. Khan rocks back and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.

3.4
W

OUT! W Sundar breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Patel

2.6
.

Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.

2.5
1

Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for a run behind point.

2.2
2

Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 2 runs.

1.5
2

Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.

1.4
1

Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and skies a poor drive for a run.

1.3
4

FOUR! Patel now coming around the wicket. Good line and length again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.

0.6
2

Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and edges behind point for 2 runs.

0.5
nb

No ball. Bumrah drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for two runs.

0.4
.

Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick

0.1
.

Free hit. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick

0.1
nb

No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot

19.6
1

DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Muqeem.

19.4
6

SIX MORE! Tilak Varma brings up his 50 with a maximum! Back of a length from Ahmed Daniyal, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.

18.6
2

Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for two runs.

18.5
4

And again! Full ball, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.

18.2
6

SIX MORE! On a good line and length once again. Dube advances and pulls for a half dozen runs.

18.1
6

Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.

17.6
6

And again! Full, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets forward and drives for six runs.

17.5
6

And another! Muqeem pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.

16.5
4

FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.

16.4
1

Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off again. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.

16.3
1

Abrar Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Dube. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.

15.4
1

Good line and length from Ayub. Dube gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.

14.5
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Dube rocks back and edges for a run.

14.2
.

Good line and length. Dube pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

14.1
W

OUT! Abrar Ahmed breaks through! Short of a length, outside off once more. Iyer creates space and punches a drive, but is caught by Sahibzada Farhan on the off side.

13.6
1

Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and plays a bad pull for a single run behind square.

13.3
1

Length ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for 1 run back behind point.

13.1
W

OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Ishan Kishan has to go

12.6
1

Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.

12.2
1

On a good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and reverse sweeps poorly for a run.

12.1
1

On a good line and length. Iyer shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive

10.5
1lb

Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.

10.4
.

Good line and length from Masood once more. Iyer gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.2
4

FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Masood, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.

9.6
1

Good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive for one run.

9.4
4

FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Iyer. He goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.

9.1
4

And another! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for four runs.

8.1
4

FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.

7.5
W

OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Khan quickly whips the bails off, and Abhishek Sharma has to go

6.4
.

Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and drives

6.1
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.

5.6
6

SIX! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.

5.4
.

CHANCE! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive. There's an attempt at a run out from Ahmed Daniyal's throw.

5.3
5w

Wide. Ahmed Daniyal drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. The ball is misfielded by Khan.

4.6
2

DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ayub. That was a hard chance for Ayub.

4.5
.

Minhas comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Minhas. Iyer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.

4.4
1

DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.

3.6
.

Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.

3.5
W

OUT! Ahmed Daniyal gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ahmed Daniyal, on a good line. Samson goes back and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Minhas down the ground.

3.3
1

Length ball, on leg stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.

3.1
1

Short of a length, outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for one run.

2.4
6

0 runs

2.2
1

On a good line and length. Samson goes back and guides a glance for one run.

2.1
W

OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Khan

1.6
4

FOUR! Free hit. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.

1.6
nb

No ball. Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back but opts to let it go through to the keeper untouched

1.5
6

SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.

1.2
6

Back-to-back maximums! Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.