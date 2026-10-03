Highlights Pakistan vs India T20i T20 Asian Games 03.10.2026
OUT! Caught. Short, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and edges, and is caught by Samson
And another! Nawaz brings up his century in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets forward and flicks for six runs.
Wide. Too wide outside off.
FOUR MORE! Dube drops one in short, outside off. Nawaz goes back and pulls back behind square for four runs.
And another! Nawaz brings up his century in emphatic style! Pitched up, pitching on a good line once more. Nawaz gets forward and flicks for six runs.
On a good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull
On a good length, outside off once more. Masood pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive, and the ball trickles away from the wicketkeeper for one bye.
And another! Full toss, on leg stump and angled across Masood. He gets forward and punches a drive for 6 runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump. Masood gets forward but makes no contact while trying to play a sweep
OUT! Caught. Back of a length from W Sundar, pitching outside off stump. Samad rocks back and pulls poorly, and is caught by Tilak Varma down the ground.
Dube pitches one up, on line. Samad gets on the front foot and drives for 1 run.
FOUR! Short of a length, pitching outside off stump once again. Samad gets on the back foot and edges for 4 runs behind point.
Pitched up, outside off stump once again. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run.
And another! Good length from Dube, outside off again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and cuts for 4 runs back behind point. The ball is misfielded.
FOUR! Good length, outside off. Nawaz pushes forward and edges back behind point for 4 runs.
Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Samad gets on the back foot and guides a square cut
Wide. Pitching near leg stump and angling far across Samad. He goes back and makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance, but the ball beats the wicketkeeper and flies to the rope for five wides.
Good line and length from Patel. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for one run.
Length ball, outside off. Nawaz moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to defend
Length ball, outside leg and angling across Samad. He rocks back and skies a shaky pull for a single run.
Pitched up, on a good line once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
SIX MORE! Full ball, on line once again. Nawaz gets on the front foot and skies a drive for a half dozen runs on the on side.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz goes back and cuts for 1 run through point.
On a good length, outside off once more. Samad gets forward and square cuts for one run.
Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Samad gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive
Good length, outside off stump. Nawaz goes back and slices a late cut for a single run.
OUT! Dube gets the wicket! Full ball, outside off. Ayub moves onto the back foot and flicks sloppily, and is caught by W Sundar behind square.
FOUR! Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across Nawaz. He gets on the back foot and leg glances for four runs behind square.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across. Ayub goes back and guides a late cut for one run back behind point.
Good length from Bumrah, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a shaky pull for a couple of runs.
Short ball, pitching outside leg stump and angled across Ayub. He moves onto the back foot and pulls for two runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across Ayub. He moves onto the front foot but misses while attempting to play a defensive shot
On a good length, on leg stump and angling across. Ayub pushes forward and defends
FOUR! Full, outside off. Nawaz gets forward and sweeps for four runs.
And another! Pitched up, on a good line again. Nawaz gets forward and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once more. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance on the leg side for two runs.
Good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and guides a cut for two runs.
Back-to-back maximums! Pitched up, on line. Nawaz pushes forward and drives over the off side field for six runs.
Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, pitching on leg and angling across. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
Short of a length, outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and slices a cut
Full, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He gets forward and flicks for one run.
Good length from W Sundar, pitching on leg and angled across Nawaz. He pushes forward and plays a sweep back behind square for a pair of runs.
Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Ayub pushes forward and punches a drive on the off side for 1 run.
On a good length, outside off. Nawaz gets on the back foot and flicks a glance for a pair of runs through the on side field. A mistake in the field allows PAKISTAN to complete a overthrow.
Good length from Abhishek Sharma, pitching outside leg again. Ayub gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for 1 run back behind square.
FOUR MORE! Abhishek Sharma pitches one up, outside off. Ayub gets forward and skies a drive for 4 runs.
FOUR! Short of a length, outside off. Ayub goes back and lofts a drive for 4 runs over the on side field.
Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.
Good length, pitching outside off. Ayub goes back and cuts for one run.
Full toss, on a good line. Nawaz gets forward and drives through the off side field for a run.
Good length, outside off stump once again. Nawaz gets on the back foot and eases a drive for a run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Nawaz goes back and slices a wild cut
SIX MORE! On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi once more. Nawaz gets on the front foot and sweeps for a half dozen runs.
Good line and length. Nawaz goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance
And another! Short, outside off stump again. Nawaz rocks back and plays a pull for 6 runs back behind square.
Good length, outside off. Ayub gets on the front foot and eases a drive for one run down the ground.
On a good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Nawaz. He rocks back and tucks a glance for 1 run.
SIX MORE! Full, pitching on a good line again. Nawaz pushes forward and skies a drive for a half dozen runs.
DROPPED! Full ball, on a good line once again. Nawaz pushes forward and punches a drive down the ground for two runs. A real chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Sooryavanshi.
Good line and length. Nawaz goes back and outside edges back through point.
Good length, outside off stump again. Nawaz goes back and cuts
Back of a length, outside off stump once more. Nawaz gets on the back foot and pulls poorly for one run.
Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside leg and angling across. Ayub gets on the back foot and plays a pull for a run.
MAXIMUM! Ravi Bishnoi drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Ayub gets on the back foot and pulls for six runs.
Good length from Ravi Bishnoi, outside off. Nawaz goes back and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.
On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ayub rocks back and guides a cut for one run back through point.
On a good line and length from Ravi Bishnoi. Ayub rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a flick
Length ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Ayub rocks back and drives on the leg side for 1 run.
Good line and length. Nawaz moves onto the back foot and drives for a single run through the leg side field.
On a good length, pitching outside off. Nawaz rocks back and drives poorly
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Ayub moves onto the back foot and pulls for 1 run.
On a good line and length from Patel once again. Ayub gets forward and defends
OUT! Caught. Good length from Patel, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and sweeps back behind square. INDIA appeal for a catch. Both umpires meet and decide to call for an umpire review. A decision has been made by the third umpire, and Maaz Sadaqat must depart.
Good line and length from W Sundar. Nawaz rocks back and plays a defensive stroke
On a good line and length from W Sundar. Maaz Sadaqat moves down the pitch and punches a bad drive through the on side field for one run.
Back of a length, on line. Maaz Sadaqat rocks back and guides a cut behind point.
Short of a length, pitching outside off once again. Nawaz rocks back and guides a glance behind square on the leg side for a single run.
On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
Good length from W Sundar, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the back foot but misses while trying to play a reverse sweep. The ball is misfielded by Samson.
Good line and length from Patel. Nawaz moves onto the front foot and defends
OUT! Patel gets the wicket! Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across the batter. Khan pushes forward and flicks sloppily, and is caught by Dube
Good line and length. Khan gets on the front foot and defends
Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. Khan rocks back and slices a cut
Good line and length from Patel again. Khan moves onto the back foot and cuts back through point.
Pitching on a good line and length once again. Khan moves onto the front foot and pulls poorly for 2 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Maaz Sadaqat moves onto the front foot and defends through the off side.
On a good line and length. Khan rocks back and finesses a glance for one run on the leg side.
OUT! W Sundar breaks through! On a good length, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets forward and plays a poor pull, and is caught by Patel
Back of a length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot and eases a drive on the off side.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a square cut for a run behind point.
Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and late cuts back behind point for 2 runs.
Pitching on a good line and length. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the front foot and sweeps for 2 runs. The ball is misfielded.
Length ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat shuffles down the pitch and skies a poor drive for a run.
FOUR! Patel now coming around the wicket. Good line and length again. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward and outside edges for 4 runs back behind square.
Good length from Bumrah, outside off stump. Maaz Sadaqat gets forward and edges behind point for 2 runs.
No ball. Bumrah drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Maaz Sadaqat gets on the back foot and plays a mediocre pull for two runs.
Full ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. Maaz Sadaqat pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting a flick
Free hit. Yorker, pitching on a good line. Sahibzada Farhan pushes forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a flick
No ball. Length ball, pitching outside off. Sahibzada Farhan gets on the back foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive shot
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Tilak Varma moves onto the front foot and outside edges for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Muqeem.
SIX MORE! Tilak Varma brings up his 50 with a maximum! Back of a length from Ahmed Daniyal, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and lofts a pull for 6 runs.
Good length, on leg stump and angled across. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for two runs.
And again! Full ball, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets on the front foot and reverse sweeps for four runs behind point.
SIX MORE! On a good line and length once again. Dube advances and pulls for a half dozen runs.
Back-to-back maximums! On a good length, outside off. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for 6 runs.
And again! Full, on a good line. Tilak Varma gets forward and drives for six runs.
And another! Muqeem pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Tilak Varma. He gets on the front foot and plays a sweep for a half dozen runs.
FOUR MORE! Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Dube moves onto the back foot and pulls for 4 runs.
Abrar Ahmed comes around the wicket. Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off again. Tilak Varma goes back and plays a pull for 1 run.
Abrar Ahmed now coming over the wicket to Dube. Back of a length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Dube shuffles down the pitch and drives for 1 run.
Good line and length from Ayub. Dube gets on the front foot and glances for 1 run.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Dube rocks back and edges for a run.
Good line and length. Dube pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke
OUT! Abrar Ahmed breaks through! Short of a length, outside off once more. Iyer creates space and punches a drive, but is caught by Sahibzada Farhan on the off side.
Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer goes back and plays a bad pull for a single run behind square.
Length ball, outside off stump. Tilak Varma moves onto the back foot and slices a square cut for 1 run back behind point.
OUT! Bowled. On a good length, outside off. Ishan Kishan rocks back but swings and misses while trying to play a pull, the stumps are disturbed, and Ishan Kishan has to go
Good length, pitching outside leg and angling across Ishan Kishan. He moves onto the back foot and glances on the leg side for a single run.
On a good length, outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets forward and reverse sweeps poorly for a run.
On a good line and length. Iyer shuffles down the pitch, and is hit on the pad while trying a drive
Length ball, pitching outside off. Iyer rocks back, and is hit on the body while trying a reverse sweep, resulting in one leg bye. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire says not out.
Good line and length from Masood once more. Iyer gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive
FOUR MORE! Back of a length from Masood, on line. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and cuts for 4 runs.
Good line and length. Ishan Kishan moves onto the back foot and punches a poor drive for one run.
FOUR MORE! Back of a length, on leg stump and angling across Iyer. He goes back and cuts for 4 runs back behind point.
And another! Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Ishan Kishan goes back and pulls for four runs.
FOUR! Good length from Abrar Ahmed, pitching outside off stump. Ishan Kishan gets on the front foot and edges back behind point for 4 runs.
OUT! Stumped. On a good length, outside off. Abhishek Sharma moves down the pitch but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive, Khan quickly whips the bails off, and Abhishek Sharma has to go
Short of a length, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and drives
Pitching on a good line and length. Iyer gets on the back foot and finesses a glance for a run on the leg side.
SIX! Abhishek Sharma brings up his fifty by clearing the rope! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off. Abhishek Sharma pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs.
CHANCE! Good length from Ahmed Daniyal, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the front foot and eases a drive. There's an attempt at a run out from Ahmed Daniyal's throw.
Wide. Ahmed Daniyal drops one in short, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. The ball is misfielded by Khan.
DROPPED! On a good length, outside off. Iyer moves onto the front foot and outside edges for 2 runs. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Ayub. That was a hard chance for Ayub.
Minhas comes around the wicket. Good line and length from Minhas. Iyer moves onto the back foot and eases a drive down the ground.
DROPPED! Short of a length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and lofts a shaky pull for a run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped.
Back of a length, pitching outside off stump. Iyer moves onto the back foot and drives on the off side.
OUT! Ahmed Daniyal gets the wicket! Back of a length from Ahmed Daniyal, on a good line. Samson goes back and lifts a sloppy pull, and is caught by Minhas down the ground.
Length ball, on leg stump. Abhishek Sharma moves onto the back foot and tucks a glance for 1 run behind square.
Short of a length, outside off. Samson gets on the back foot and guides a late cut for one run.
0 runs
On a good line and length. Samson goes back and guides a glance for one run.
OUT! Caught. Pitching on a good line and length. Sooryavanshi gets on the back foot and outside edges, and is caught by Khan
FOUR! Free hit. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and slices a cut for 4 runs.
No ball. Good length, outside off stump. Abhishek Sharma rocks back but opts to let it go through to the keeper untouched
SIX MORE! Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Abhishek Sharma gets on the back foot and plays a pull for six runs.
Back-to-back maximums! Length ball, outside off stump. Sooryavanshi moves onto the front foot and lofts a sweep for 6 runs.