1.6 4 FOUR! Back of a length, pitching on a good line but angled across Sharp. She goes back and leg glances behind square for four runs.

1.4 W OUT! Caught. On a good line and length. Kerr pushes forward and sweeps shakily, and is caught by Sutherland down the ground.

1.4 1w Wide. On leg stump. Kerr pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a flick

1.3 4 FOUR! On a good line and length. Kerr steps back and eases a drive for four runs through the off side.

0.5 . Full, on line. Plimmer creates room and eases a drive on the off side.

0.2 . On a good line and length from Garth again. Plimmer pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a drive