Match details Australia vs New Zealand T20i T20 Series Australia vs New Zealand, Women 22.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series Australia Women vs New Zealand Women 2026
|Date:
|Sunday, October 18, 2026 - Thursday, October 22, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Thursday, October 22, 2026 08:15 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
Australia Squad
|Players
|Brown Darcie, Gardner Ashleigh, Garth Kim, Graham Heather, Harris Grace, Healy Alyssa, King Alana, Litchfield Phoebe, McGrath Tahlia, Molineux Sophie, Mooney Beth, Perry Ellyse, Schutt Megan, Sutherland Annabel, Vlaeminck Tayla, Wareham Georgia
|Bench
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|Bates Suzie, Carson Eden J, Devine Sophie, Green Maddy, Halliday Brooke, Jonas Fran, Kasperek Leigh, Kerr Amelia, Kerr JM, Mair Rosemary, Penfold Molly, Plimmer Georgia Ellen, Rowe Hannah, Tahuhu Lea
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet