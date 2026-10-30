17.1 1 Full toss, outside off stump. Phillips gets forward and drives down the ground for 1 run.

16.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump again. Bracewell pushes forward but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

16.3 6 MAXIMUM! Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Bracewell goes back and lifts a paddle for 6 runs behind square.

16.2 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump and angling across Bracewell. He pushes forward, and is struck on the body while attempting a pull

16.1 6 MAXIMUM! Bracewell brings up his 50 by clearing the rope! Full ball, on a good line. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and lifts a flick for six runs behind square.

15.6 6 And again! Full, outside leg and angled across. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives for six runs straight down the ground.

15.5 6 And another! Kumar Reddy now coming around the wicket. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and plays a sloppy drive behind point for a half dozen runs.

15.4 6 Back-to-back maximums! Good length, outside off stump again. Phillips pushes forward and skies a drive over the off side field for 6 runs.

15.3 6 SIX! Good length from Kumar Reddy, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for six runs over the off side.

15.2 2 Free hit. Yorker, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and cuts for a pair of runs behind point.

15.2 nb FOUR! No ball. Full toss, outside off. Phillips pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

15.1 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell moves onto the back foot and ramps for a run. INDIA appeal, but the umpire gives Bracewell not out.

14.6 1 Full, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and drives for one run back behind point.

14.5 2 Full toss, pitching outside off once more. Bracewell gets on the front foot and eases a drive for two runs through the off side.

14.4 1 Pitched up, outside off. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives averagely for a single run.

14.4 1w Wide. Pitched up, too wide outside off.

14.3 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the front foot and cuts for 1 run behind point.

14.2 . Bouncer, pitching outside off again. Bracewell rocks back but makes no contact while attempting a cut

14.1 1 Full, outside off stump. Phillips moves onto the front foot and eases a mediocre drive for a single run.

13.6 1 Patel now coming over the wicket to Phillips. On a good length, pitching outside leg stump again. Phillips switch hits sloppily for a single run over the off side field.

13.5 1 Good length from Patel, outside off stump. Bracewell rocks back and cuts for a run.

13.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Bracewell gets on the back foot and lifts a cut for four runs.

13.3 6 MAXIMUM! Patel pitches one up, outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and drives for a half dozen runs past the bowler.

13.2 4 Back-to-back boundaries! Full toss, on leg stump. Bracewell pushes forward and lifts a sweep for four runs back behind square.

13.1 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and sweeps for four runs.

12.6 1 Bracewell defends for a single run.

12.5 2 Pitched up, on a good line once again. Bracewell moves onto the front foot and glances for 2 runs through the leg side field.

12.4 6 SIX! On a good line and length. Bracewell gets on the front foot and drives over the leg side field for a half dozen runs.

12.3 1 Dropped in short by Prince Yadav , outside off stump once again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a pull for a run.

12.2 6 SIX! On a good length, outside off again. Phillips pushes forward and drives for a half dozen runs down the ground.

12.1 2 Phillips brings up his fifty! Full, pitching outside off. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives averagely over the off side field for a couple of runs.

11.6 6 SIX! Pitched up, outside off stump. Bracewell gets on the front foot and plays a drive on the off side for 6 runs.

11.5 1 Good length, pitching outside leg stump and angled across the batter. Phillips moves onto the back foot and glances for a run through the on side field.

11.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. Phillips pushes forward and sweeps for four runs.

11.3 1 Dhir pitches one up, outside off. Bracewell gets forward and punches a drive through the off side for one run.

11.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Dhir. Bracewell pushes forward and pulls for four runs.

11.1 . Good length from Dhir, outside off stump. Bracewell rocks back and cuts

10.6 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot but misses while trying a drive

10.5 1 Back of a length, on a good line. Bracewell gets on the front foot and drives behind point for 1 run.

10.4 W OUT! MP Yadav breaks through! Short, outside off stump once again. Jacobs gets on the front foot and skies a shaky pull, and is caught by Arshdeep Singh

10.3 2 On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and plays a bad drive for a pair of runs.

10.1 . Short of a length, outside off stump. Phillips gets on the back foot but misses while trying to play a cut

9.4 2 Good length, outside off stump. Jacobs gets forward and drives through the off side field for two runs.

9.3 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump again. Jacobs gets forward and drives through the off side field.

9.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

9.1 . Good length from Patel, pitching outside off once more. Phillips moves onto the front foot and inside edges onto the pads while attempting to play a drive

8.6 1 Back of a length, outside off. Phillips gets forward and pulls averagely for one run.

8.5 1 On a good line and length from Kumar Reddy. Jacobs pushes forward and eases a drive for 1 run.

8.4 1 Back of a length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the back foot and defends for 1 run through the off side.

8.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off. Phillips pushes forward and plays a drive for six runs.

8.2 1 Good length, pitching outside off once more. Jacobs gets on the front foot and drives averagely on the leg side for one run.

8.1 1 Back of a length, outside off. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

7.6 W OUT! Caught. Good length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and punches a drive, but is caught by Abhishek Sharma on the off side.

7.5 1 Good line and length but angled across Phillips. He moves onto the back foot and glances on the on side for a single run.

7.4 1 Patel comes around the wicket. Back of a length from Patel, pitching outside off stump. FH Allen gets on the front foot and eases a drive down the ground for a single run.

7.3 6 And again! Patel now coming over the wicket to FH Allen. Good length from Patel, outside leg. FH Allen moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull behind square for 6 runs.

7.2 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across FH Allen. He moves onto the front foot and lifts a pull for six runs.

7.1 4 FOUR! Good length from Patel, outside leg. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and guides a leg glance for four runs back behind square.

6.6 1 Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, outside off stump again. FH Allen rocks back and glances for one run through the leg side field.

6.5 1 Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, pitching outside off stump. Phillips gets on the back foot and drives for one run.

6.5 1w Wide. Bouncer, pitching well outside off stump.

6.4 . Back of a length from Kumar Reddy, on line. Phillips goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance

6.3 4 FOUR! On a good length, pitching outside leg. Phillips gets on the front foot and flicks behind square for four runs.

6.2 1 Full toss, pitching outside leg stump and angling across. FH Allen pushes forward and tucks a glance on the on side for a single run.

6.1 . Short of a length, pitching outside off. FH Allen rocks back and inside edges

5.6 4 FOUR MORE! Yorker, outside leg and angled across Phillips. He gets on the back foot and leg glances for 4 runs back behind square.

5.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump again. Phillips gets on the front foot and drives

5.3 6 MAXIMUM! Good length, pitching outside off once again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives for 6 runs.

5.2 . Back of a length, pitching outside off. Phillips gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a pull

5.1 . Back of a length, pitching outside off once again. Phillips moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.6 . Yorker, outside off. FH Allen moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting a square cut

4.5 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump and angling across the batter. Phillips gets on the back foot and guides a poor cut for 1 run.

4.3 . Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angling across. Phillips goes back and guides a cut

4.2 . Short of a length, pitching on leg and angling across Phillips. He moves onto the back foot and punches a drive through the off side field.

4.1 1 Back of a length, pitching near leg stump and angled across. FH Allen moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for a run.

3.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Phillips moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.5 1 Short of a length, outside off once more. FH Allen gets on the back foot and defends for a single run.

3.4 4 FOUR! Short of a length, outside off stump again. FH Allen rocks back and lofts a hook for 4 runs behind square.

3.3 1 Prince Yadav drops one in short, outside off stump but angling across the batter. Phillips moves onto the back foot and glances back behind square for 1 run.

3.2 4 FOUR! Good line and length from Prince Yadav . Phillips moves onto the front foot and punches a drive for four runs on the on side.

2.6 . Full ball, outside off. Phillips moves onto the front foot and drives shakily

2.5 W OUT! LBW. Yorker, on line. Mitchell gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting a drive. The umpire gives Mitchell out LBW, however Mitchell signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and Mitchell has to go.

2.4 4 And another! Length ball, outside off again. Mitchell gets on the back foot and slices a cut for four runs.

2.3 4 FOUR! Full, pitching outside off stump once more. Mitchell gets on the back foot and outside edges for 4 runs back behind point.

2.2 6 SIX! Good length from MP Yadav, outside off stump once again. Mitchell gets on the front foot and drives on the on side for six runs.

2.1 6 SIX MORE! MP Yadav pitches one up, outside off. Mitchell moves onto the front foot and lifts a drive over the leg side field for 6 runs.

1.6 1 Back of a length, outside leg and angled across the batter. Mitchell rocks back and finesses a glance for one run through the leg side field.

1.5 . Short of a length, outside leg and angling across the batter. Mitchell gets on the front foot and pulls shakily

1.4 2 Short of a length, pitching outside leg stump. Mitchell gets on the back foot and plays a hook behind square for a couple of runs.

1.3 3 Short of a length, pitching outside leg and angling across the batter. FH Allen gets forward and pulls for three runs.

1.2 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg stump once more. Mitchell gets on the front foot and leg glances back behind square for 1 run.

1.1 1 Back of a length from Arshdeep Singh, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. FH Allen gets forward and glances for one run.

1.1 1w Wide. Pitching far outside leg. FH Allen gets forward but misses while trying a leg glance

0.6 W OUT! MP Yadav breaks through! Very short ball, outside off stump again. Seifert moves onto the back foot and cuts shakily, and is caught by Prince Yadav behind point.

0.5 . MP Yadav drops one in short, pitching outside off stump again. Seifert rocks back and defends

0.4 . Dropped in short by MP Yadav, outside off stump once again. Seifert rocks back and cuts sloppily

0.3 2 Free hit. Full toss, pitching outside off once again. Seifert pushes forward and drives for a pair of runs through the off side field.

0.3 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off once again. FH Allen gets forward and plays a wild drive behind point on the off side for a run. Quality fielding by Prince Yadav results in a boundary being saved.

0.2 . Short of a length, outside off once again. FH Allen gets on the front foot and defends