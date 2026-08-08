Match details New Zealand vs India T20i T20 Series New Zealand vs India 30.10.2026
Match Info
|Match:
|T20 Series New Zealand vs India 2026
|Date:
|Thursday, October 22, 2026 - Sunday, November 01, 2026
|Toss:
|no information yet
|Time:
|Friday, October 30, 2026 07:00 AM (GMT+0)
|Venue:
|no information yet
|Umpires:
|no information yet
|Third Umpire:
|no information yet
|Match Referee:
|no information yet
New Zealand Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
India Squad
|Players
|no information yet
|Bench
|no information yet
Venue Guide
|Stadium
|no information yet
|City
|no information yet
|Capacity
|no information yet
|Ends
|no information yet
|Hosts to
|no information yet
Match has not started yet