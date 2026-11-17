10.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and defends

9.6 . M Rathnayaka now coming over the wicket. Full, on a good line. Arif goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.5 1 M Rathnayaka comes around the wicket. Full, outside off. Awais goes back and glances for 1 run behind square.

9.4 1 M Rathnayaka pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Arif goes back and glances behind square on the on side for one run.

9.3 . On a good line and length. Arif goes back and plays a defensive stroke

9.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Arif gets on the back foot and drives through the off side field.

9.1 . Full, pitching outside leg stump once more. Arif gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a leg glance

8.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and defends

8.5 . Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot and defends straight down the ground.

8.4 . Kumara comes around the wicket to Awais. Full, outside off once more. Awais moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

8.3 1 Good length from Kumara, pitching outside off stump. Arif moves onto the back foot and defends for 1 run.

8.2 . Pitched up, outside off once again. Arif moves onto the front foot and drives poorly down the ground.

8.1 4 FOUR! Full, outside off. Arif moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for four runs through the off side field.

7.6 1lb Good line and length. Arif rocks back, and is hit on the pads while attempting a glance back behind square, resulting in a leg bye.

7.5 2 Good line and length. Arif moves onto the back foot and tucks a mediocre glance for a run through the leg side field. Sloppy fielding by Chandimal allows PAKISTAN to scamper through for one overthrow.

7.4 2 On a good length, outside off stump again. Arif moves onto the back foot and defends for a couple of runs.

7.3 . Pitched up, outside off. Arif gets on the front foot but allows it to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

7.2 . M Rathnayaka pitches one up, outside leg and angling across Arif. He gets forward but swings and misses while attempting a leg glance

7.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside leg stump and angled across. Arif moves onto the front foot and glances for two runs on the leg side.

6.6 . Yorker, pitching outside off. Awais pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

6.5 . Kumara pitches one up, outside off stump. Awais moves onto the front foot and punches a drive

6.4 . Kumara pitches one up, outside off stump. Awais pushes forward but makes no contact while trying to play a defensive shot

6.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Awais gets forward but misses while trying a drive

6.1 . Full, outside off. Awais moves onto the front foot but opts to let it through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

5.6 . On a good line and length from M Rathnayaka again. Arif rocks back and defends

5.5 . Good line and length from M Rathnayaka. Arif rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting to play a defensive stroke

5.4 . Full, on leg stump and angled across. Arif rocks back and glances behind square.

5.3 . Good length, outside off once again. Arif moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.2 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Arif moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

5.1 . Full, outside off. Arif pushes forward but decides to just let that one go through to the keeper unchallenged

4.6 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Awais pushes forward and flicks a glance for two runs.

4.5 . Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot but lets that one go through to the keeper without offering a shot

4.4 . Full ball, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot and drives down the ground.

4.3 . Full ball, outside off stump. Awais moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

4.2 4 FOUR! Good length from Asitha Fernando, outside off. Awais goes back and cuts for 4 runs behind point.

4.1 . Full, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

3.6 . Good line and length. Arif moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.5 4 Good length from M Rathnayaka, pitching outside leg stump. Arif goes back, and is struck on the body while attempting to play a glance back behind square, resulting in four leg byes.

3.4 . Pitched up, on line. Arif moves onto the front foot and eases a drive

3.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off again. Arif moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

3.2 . M Rathnayaka pitches one up, outside off stump. Arif gets forward but opts to let it travel through to Kusal Mendis without playing a shot

2.5 . Asitha Fernando now coming around the wicket to Awais. Asitha Fernando pitches one up, pitching outside off. Awais gets forward but decides to just let it pass through to the keeper without playing a shot

2.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Awais rocks back and drives for 4 runs behind point on the off side.

2.3 1 On a good length, on leg stump and angled across Arif. He moves onto the back foot and finesses a glance for a single run.

2.2 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching on leg and angled across. Arif gets on the back foot and glances for four runs on the leg side.

1.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Awais moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot. SRI LANKA appeal, however the umpire gives Awais not out.

1.5 . M Rathnayaka now coming around the wicket to Awais. On a good length, pitching outside off. Awais goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . M Rathnayaka pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets on the front foot but opts to let that one through to the wicketkeeper untouched

1.3 . Full ball, outside off. Awais gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive stroke

1.2 . Pitching on a good line and length. Awais goes back and defends

1.1 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Awais moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

0.6 . Full, outside off stump once again. Arif gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

0.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Arif pushes forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

0.4 . Length ball, on leg stump and angling across Arif. He rocks back and plays a sloppy defensive stroke

0.3 1 Full, pitching outside off stump. Awais gets forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run through the on side field.

0.2 . Good length from Asitha Fernando, pitching outside off. Awais gets on the back foot and defends

0.1 . Length ball, outside off. Awais rocks back and defends

35.2 1 Aamer Jamal comes over the wicket to Asitha Fernando. Full toss, pitching on a good line. Asitha Fernando pushes forward and drives for 1 run.

35.1 W OUT! Aamer Jamal gets the wicket! Good length from Aamer Jamal, outside off once more. Dinusha moves onto the back foot and lifts a wild pull, and is caught by Razaullah back behind square.

34.6 . Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across. Kumara rocks back but decides to allow that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper

34.5 . Mohammad Abbas comes over the wicket. Good line and length from Mohammad Abbas. Kumara moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.4 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kumara moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.3 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kumara goes back but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

34.2 . Mohammad Abbas comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump once again. Kumara moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

34.1 W OUT! Mohammad Abbas gets the wicket! Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off. P Jayasuriya gets on the front foot and drives averagely, and is caught by Mohammad Abbas

33.6 . Good line and length. Dinusha moves onto the back foot, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a defensive shot. PAKISTAN appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

33.5 . Full ball, outside off stump. Dinusha pushes forward but decides to just let it go through to Ghori

33.4 4 FOUR! Good length, pitching near leg stump and angling across Dinusha. He goes back and skies a pull for 4 runs.

33.4 nb No ball. Back of a length from Razaullah, on a good line. P Jayasuriya goes back and is struck on the gloves while attempting a glance back behind square for a single run.

33.3 . Razaullah drops one in short, outside off. P Jayasuriya ducks out of the way

33.2 . On a good line and length. P Jayasuriya gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

33.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha moves onto the front foot and eases a drive back behind point for a run.

32.6 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump once again. P Jayasuriya pushes forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

32.5 . Pitched up, outside off stump once more. P Jayasuriya gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

32.4 . Full ball, outside off once more. P Jayasuriya gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a drive. PAKISTAN appeal, but P Jayasuriya is given not out.

32.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. P Jayasuriya moves onto the front foot but decides to let it pass through to Ghori unchallenged

32.2 1 Good line and length from Mohammad Abbas. Dinusha gets on the back foot and drives for a run through the off side field.

31.6 . Length ball, pitching outside leg stump. P Jayasuriya moves onto the back foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

31.5 . On a good line and length from Razaullah. P Jayasuriya goes back and defends

31.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. P Jayasuriya moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while trying to defend

31.3 . Yorker, outside off stump once again. P Jayasuriya pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke. PAKISTAN appeal for a catch. The umpires converse before deciding to call for an umpire review. The third umpire reviews, and the decision is not out.

31.2 . Full, pitching outside off again. P Jayasuriya pushes forward but allows that one to pass through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

31.2 nb No ball. On a good length, pitching outside off stump once again. P Jayasuriya gets on the back foot and eases a wild drive on the off side.

31.2 nb No ball. Dropped in short by Razaullah, outside leg. P Jayasuriya ducks out of the way

31.1 . Good line and length. P Jayasuriya goes back, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive shot

30.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Dinusha pushes forward but makes no contact while trying a drive

30.5 . Mohammad Abbas now coming around the wicket to Dinusha. Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha gets on the front foot but watches it travel through to the keeper without offering a shot

30.4 1 Full, pitching on a good line. P Jayasuriya moves onto the front foot and flicks a shaky glance on the on side for one run.

30.3 . Full, pitching on a good line. P Jayasuriya pushes forward but misses while trying to play a drive

30.2 . Full ball, outside off stump. P Jayasuriya gets forward but swings and misses while trying a drive

30.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. P Jayasuriya gets forward but makes no contact while attempting to play a defensive shot

29.6 . Full, outside off once more. Dinusha rocks back but lets that one through to the keeper untouched

29.5 1 Full ball, outside off. P Jayasuriya gets on the front foot and punches a drive behind point on the off side for a run.

29.4 . Full ball, pitching outside leg stump once again. P Jayasuriya pushes forward but decides to allow it to travel through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

29.3 . Full, outside off stump. P Jayasuriya pushes forward but plays and misses while trying to defend

29.1 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. M Rathnayaka gets on the back foot and punches a shaky drive

28.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

28.5 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha advances and plays a defensive stroke through the off side field.

28.4 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off. Dinusha pushes forward but decides to allow the ball to through to the wicketkeeper untouched

28.3 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha gets forward and edges

28.2 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Dinusha moves onto the front foot but lets the ball go through to the keeper untouched

28.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha gets on the front foot and defends

27.6 . Length ball, pitching outside off. M Rathnayaka gets on the back foot but misses while attempting a drive

27.5 . Pitched up, outside off. M Rathnayaka gets on the front foot but misses while trying a drive

27.4 . Good length from Aamer Jamal, pitching outside off. M Rathnayaka rocks back and defends

27.3 W OUT! Aamer Jamal gets the wicket! Over the wicket, good length from Aamer Jamal, on leg stump and angled across the batter. Kusal Mendis goes back and lofts a pull, but is caught by Saqib Khan behind square.

27.2 . Aamer Jamal now coming over the wicket. Full ball, on line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

27.1 . Yorker, pitching near leg stump and angling across the batter. Kusal Mendis gets forward and glances shakily down the ground.

26.6 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha gets on the front foot but decides to let that one through to the wicketkeeper untouched

26.5 . Mohammad Abbas now coming around the wicket to Dinusha. Pitched up, pitching outside off. Dinusha gets on the front foot but misses while attempting to defend

26.4 3 Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Kusal Mendis advances and flicks a glance for 3 runs behind square on the leg side.

26.3 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis advances down the pitch but decides to let the ball travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

26.2 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis shuffles down the pitch and defends

26.1 . Full, on line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while trying to defend

25.6 2 Full ball, pitching on a good line. Dinusha gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance behind square on the on side, resulting in a pair of leg byes.

25.5 . Aamer Jamal pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Dinusha gets forward and defends

25.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off. Dinusha goes back and lifts a cut for 4 runs back behind point.

25.3 . Full, outside off. Dinusha gets on the front foot but decides to allow that one to pass through to the keeper

25.2 . Full, outside off. Dinusha moves onto the back foot but decides to let the ball pass through to the keeper

25.1 . Full, pitching outside off stump once again. Dinusha moves onto the front foot and defends

24.6 . Full, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and is struck on the body while trying to leave

24.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside leg. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying a leg glance

24.2 . Good length from Mohammad Abbas, pitching outside off once again. Kusal Mendis advances down the pitch and is hit on the pad while trying to leave the ball. PAKISTAN appeal for LBW, however Kusal Mendis is given not out. PAKISTAN call for a review. The decision is upheld by the DRS.

24.1 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

23.6 . Aamer Jamal comes around the wicket. Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha goes back but lets that one travel through to the wicketkeeper untouched

23.5 1 Back of a length, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and pulls behind square for a run. Tidy fielding by Razaullah prevents a certain boundary.

23.4 4 FOUR! On a good length, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis rocks back and cuts behind point for 4 runs.

23.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a defensive stroke. PAKISTAN appeal, however the umpire gives Kusal Mendis not out.

23.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

23.1 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

22.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha moves onto the front foot but lets it through to Ghori without playing a shot

22.5 . Good length from Saqib Khan, outside off. Dinusha rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

22.4 4 FOUR! Saqib Khan comes around the wicket to Dinusha. Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Dinusha pushes forward and drives through the off side field for 4 runs.

22.3 1 Full, on a good line. Kusal Mendis gets forward and glances for one run behind square.

22.2 2 Pitched up, pitching on leg and angled across Kusal Mendis. He gets forward and flicks a glance behind square for two runs.

22.1 1 Saqib Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Dinusha moves onto the front foot and glances for a single run.

21.6 4 FOUR! Full ball, pitching outside off stump once more. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and drives for 4 runs.

21.5 . Good length, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

21.4 . Good line and length from Aamer Jamal again. Kusal Mendis goes back and defends

21.3 nb And again! No ball. On a good length, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis rocks back and slices a late cut behind point for four runs.

21.1 . Pitching on a good line and length again. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and edges

20.6 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, on line. Dinusha gets forward and drives

20.5 1 Full ball, pitching on leg and angling across. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot and finesses a leg glance behind square for a run.

20.4 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot but allows the ball to travel through to the keeper unchallenged

20.3 1 Pitched up, pitching near leg stump and angled across. Dinusha pushes forward and leg glances for 1 run back behind square.

19.6 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and drives down the ground.

19.5 4 FOUR! On a good line and length from Aamer Jamal. Kusal Mendis goes back and lofts a pull for four runs back behind square.

19.4 . On a good length, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

19.3 . Aamer Jamal comes over the wicket. Good line and length. Kusal Mendis goes back, and is hit on the pad while attempting a glance behind square on the on side. PAKISTAN appeal, but Kusal Mendis is given not out.

19.2 1 Full ball, outside off. Dinusha gets on the back foot and defends sloppily for a run behind square on the on side.

19.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump again. Dinusha gets on the front foot but allows the ball to go through to the wicketkeeper untouched

18.6 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward but watches the ball pass through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

18.5 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, on line. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and defends

18.4 . On a good length, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis gets on the back foot but decides to allow the ball to travel through to Ghori without offering a shot

18.2 . Good length from Saqib Khan, outside off stump again. Kusal Mendis goes back but lets the ball through to the wicketkeeper without offering a shot

18.1 2 Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kusal Mendis gets on the front foot and plays a defensive stroke behind point for 2 runs.

17.6 . Pitched up, on line. Dinusha moves onto the front foot and defends

17.5 4 FOUR! Length ball, outside off stump. Dinusha gets on the back foot and defends behind point for four runs.

17.4 . Length ball, outside off. Dinusha goes back but decides to allow it to travel through to Ghori

17.4 1w Wide. Pitching well outside off stump.

17.3 . On a good line and length. Dinusha moves onto the back foot and is struck on the body while trying to leave

17.2 4 Good length, outside leg. Dinusha moves onto the back foot but decides to let the ball go through to the wicketkeeper, and the ball rolls away for 4 byes, due to the sloppy delivery by Razaullah.

17.1 W OUT! LBW. Good line and length. De Silva gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive stroke. The umpire gives de Silva out LBW, however de Silva signals for a review. The decision is upheld, and de Silva has to go.

16.4 . Good length from Saqib Khan, outside off once again. Kusal Mendis goes back and plays a defensive stroke through the off side.

15.6 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Silva gets forward and eases a drive on the off side. Good work in the field by Aamer Jamal prevents a certain boundary.

15.5 . On a good line and length from Razaullah. De Silva rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

15.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. De Silva goes back but makes no contact while trying to defend

15.3 . Full, pitching outside off stump. De Silva moves onto the front foot and outside edges through the off side.

15.2 . On a good length, outside off. De Silva gets on the back foot and drives on the off side.

15.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. De Silva gets on the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a drive

14.6 . Full, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and defends

14.5 1 Pitched up, pitching on a good line again. De Silva pushes forward and finesses a leg glance behind square for a single run.

14.4 4 Pitching on a good line and length. De Silva rocks back, and is hit on the body while attempting a leg glance, resulting in 4 leg byes behind square.

14.3 . Full, pitching outside leg. De Silva moves onto the front foot but swings and misses while trying to play a leg glance

14.2 . Full, outside off stump. De Silva gets on the front foot but decides to allow it to go through to the wicketkeeper without playing a shot

14.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. De Silva gets on the front foot and defends

13.6 . Full, pitching outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

13.5 . Good line and length from Razaullah. Kusal Mendis goes back and defends

13.4 2 Length ball, outside off stump. Kusal Mendis moves onto the back foot and plays a bad defensive stroke for a pair of runs behind point on the off side.

13.3 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Kusal Mendis pushes forward and defends

13.2 W OUT! Razaullah gets the wicket! On a good length, outside off. Udara goes back and edges, and is caught by Taha Khan

13.1 . Pitched up, outside off stump. Udara gets forward but misses while trying to play a drive

12.6 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, outside off. De Silva moves onto the back foot but decides to allow it to through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

12.5 . Full, pitching outside off stump. De Silva rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

12.4 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. De Silva gets forward and defends on the off side.

12.3 . Good length from Mohammad Abbas, outside off. De Silva goes back but decides to let it go through to Ghori

12.2 W OUT! Mohammad Abbas gets the wicket! Good length from Mohammad Abbas, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the back foot and drives poorly, and is impressively caught by Arif

12.1 . Pitched up, on line. Kamindu Mendis moves down the pitch, and is struck on the body while trying a glance

11.6 . Full, on line. Udara moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke

11.5 . Razaullah pitches one up, outside off stump. Udara pushes forward but decides to allow it to pass through to the keeper

11.4 3 Pitched up, on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot and glances for three runs.

11.3 . Pitched up, pitching on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and is struck on the gloves while attempting to play a defensive stroke

11.3 nb No ball. On a good line and length. Kamindu Mendis rocks back and defends

11.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis rocks back but decides to just let it travel through to Ghori

11.1 . Razaullah pitches one up, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while trying to play a drive

10.6 . Mohammad Abbas comes over the wicket to Udara. Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Udara gets on the front foot but lets that one pass through to Ghori without offering a shot

10.5 1 Full, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke for 1 run.

10.3 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis pushes forward and edges

10.2 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

10.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis advances down the pitch and defends

9.6 . Full ball, on a good line. Udara pushes forward and edges through the off side.

9.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off again. Udara moves onto the front foot but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

9.4 . Full, outside off stump. Udara gets forward but watches the ball pass through to the keeper unchallenged

9.3 . Razaullah pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Udara gets forward and drives on the off side.

9.2 . Razaullah pitches one up, outside off stump. Udara gets forward and edges down the ground.

9.1 . Razaullah pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Udara moves onto the front foot and punches a shaky drive

8.6 . Full, pitching on a good line. Kamindu Mendis gets forward and eases a drive on the off side.

8.5 4 FOUR! Pitched up, pitching outside off. Kamindu Mendis advances and punches a drive for four runs on the off side.

8.4 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Kamindu Mendis gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

8.3 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, outside off once again. Kamindu Mendis moves onto the front foot but misses while trying to play a defensive shot

8.2 W OUT! Caught. Pitched up, outside off. Chandimal moves onto the front foot and inside edges into their pads while attempting to defend, and is caught by Awais

8.1 1 Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Udara pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

7.6 . Full ball, pitching outside off again. Chandimal pushes forward and inside edges into their pads while trying to play a defensive stroke. PAKISTAN appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

7.5 nb No ball. On a good length, outside off stump again. Chandimal goes back and defends poorly through the leg side field.

7.3 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, on leg stump and angled across. Chandimal pushes forward and finesses a glance

7.2 2 Good length from Saqib Khan, outside off stump once more. Chandimal moves onto the front foot and edges for 2 runs behind point on the off side.

7.1 4 FOUR! Full ball, outside off stump. Chandimal gets forward and eases a drive through the off side field for four runs.

6.6 . Full ball, pitching on leg and angled across Udara. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while attempting to play a glance behind square.

6.5 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Udara gets forward, and is hit on the pads while trying to play a glance back behind square. PAKISTAN appeal, but the umpire gives Udara not out.

6.4 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. Udara moves onto the back foot but makes no contact while attempting to defend

6.3 . Full ball, pitching near leg stump and angling across Udara. He gets forward, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot. PAKISTAN appeal, however Udara is given not out.

6.2 . Full, outside off stump. Udara gets on the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

6.1 . Full ball, pitching on a good line. Udara gets on the back foot, and is hit on the pad while trying a glance. PAKISTAN appeal, but the umpire is unmoved.

5.6 1 DROPPED! Pitched up, pitching outside off once again. Udara moves onto the front foot and drives for 1 run. A chance at a wicket, but the catch is dropped by Arif. Not an easy chance for Arif.

5.5 . Pitched up, pitching outside off stump. Udara moves onto the back foot and plays a defensive stroke

5.4 1 Good line and length. Chandimal rocks back and plays a defensive stroke for a single run.

5.3 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Chandimal gets on the front foot and defends

5.2 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, pitching outside off. Chandimal gets forward but plays and misses while trying to play a defensive stroke

4.6 . Pitched up, outside off. Udara gets on the front foot but makes no contact while attempting a drive

4.5 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Udara gets on the back foot and leg glances back behind square.

4.4 . Good length, outside off. Udara rocks back and plays a defensive stroke

4.3 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, outside leg. Udara gets forward but lets that one through to the wicketkeeper unchallenged

4.2 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching outside off once again. Udara rocks back and defends

4.1 . Full, outside off. Udara goes back and edges onto the pads while trying to play a drive

3.5 W OUT! Saqib Khan breaks through! Pitched up, outside off stump again. Sooriyabandara moves onto the front foot and edges, and is caught by Ghori

3.4 . Length ball, pitching outside off once more. Sooriyabandara goes back and plays a defensive stroke

3.3 . On a good length, pitching outside off. Sooriyabandara goes back but decides to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

3.3 nb No ball. Pitched up, on line. Sooriyabandara gets forward and defends through the off side.

3.2 . Length ball, pitching outside off. Sooriyabandara moves onto the back foot but decides to allow it to go through to Ghori untouched

3.1 . Full, pitching on leg and angled across the batter. Sooriyabandara moves onto the front foot and glances through the on side field.

2.6 1 Pitched up, outside off stump. Sooriyabandara moves down the pitch and edges for one run behind square.

2.5 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, on a good line. Sooriyabandara shuffles down the pitch and plays a defensive stroke

2.4 . Full, pitching outside leg. Sooriyabandara moves onto the front foot but decides to let it pass through to the wicketkeeper untouched

2.3 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, pitching on a good line. Sooriyabandara gets on the front foot and defends

2.2 . Full, pitching outside off once again. Sooriyabandara gets forward but plays and misses while attempting to play a defensive stroke

2.1 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Sooriyabandara moves onto the back foot and defends through the off side field.

1.6 . Saqib Khan pitches one up, on a good line. Udara pushes forward and plays a defensive stroke

1.5 . Good length from Saqib Khan, pitching outside off once again. Udara goes back and plays a defensive stroke

1.4 . Good length, pitching outside off stump. Udara gets forward and defends

1.3 . Full ball, on leg stump and angling across the batter. Udara moves onto the front foot and glances

1.2 1 Full ball, on a good line. Sooriyabandara gets on the front foot and flicks a glance for 1 run.

1.2 nb No ball. Full, outside off once again. Sooriyabandara pushes forward but decides to let that one go through to the keeper

1.1 1 Full ball, outside off. Udara moves onto the front foot and plays a defensive stroke for a run.

0.5 . Mohammad Abbas pitches one up, on a good line. Sooriyabandara pushes forward and defends

0.4 . Length ball, outside off stump. Sooriyabandara goes back, and is hit on the pad while trying to play a defensive shot

0.3 1 Pitched up, on leg stump. Udara gets on the back foot and defends for a run.

0.2 . Pitched up, pitching outside off. Udara pushes forward but misses while trying to play a defensive stroke