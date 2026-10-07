Match details Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Test Test Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 17.11.2026

Test

PAK
PAK
SRI
SRI

Match Info

Match:Test Series Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2026
Date:Monday, November 09, 2026 - Tuesday, November 17, 2026
Toss:no information yet
Time:Tuesday, November 17, 2026 04:30 AM (GMT+0)
Venue:no information yet
Umpires:no information yet
Third Umpire:no information yet
Match Referee:no information yet

Pakistan Squad

Playersno information yet
Benchno information yet

Sri Lanka Squad

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Venue Guide

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