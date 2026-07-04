Abhishek Kheterpal
all rounder
|Full name:
|Abhishek Kheterpal
|Nationality:
|Hungary
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|18
|18
|Overs
|61.0
|61.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|463
|463
|Wickets
|12
|12
|Avg
|38.58
|38.58
|SR
|30.5
|30.5
|Eco
|7.59
|7.59
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|18
|18
|Innings
|18
|18
|Not outs
|7
|7
|Runs
|308
|308
|Balls Faced
|258
|258
|Avg
|28
|28
|SR
|119.38
|119.38
|Fours
|34
|34
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|7
|7
|Highest
|42
|42
|Hundreds
|0
|0