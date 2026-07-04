Abhishek Kheterpal

Abhishek Kheterpal

all rounder

Full name:Abhishek Kheterpal
Nationality:Hungary
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2024 Teams

Hungary

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1818
Overs61.061.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs463463
Wickets1212
Avg38.5838.58
SR30.530.5
Eco7.597.59
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1818
Innings1818
Not outs77
Runs308308
Balls Faced258258
Avg2828
SR119.38119.38
Fours3434
Fifties00
Sixies77
Highest4242
Hundreds00

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