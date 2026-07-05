Mark Fontaine

Mark Fontaine

all rounder

Full name:Mark Fontaine

Teams

2023 Teams

Hungary

United Csalad Budapest

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs8585
Wickets44
Avg21.2521.25
SR16.516.5
Eco7.727.72
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings66
Not outs22
Runs2525
Balls Faced3030
Avg6.256.25
SR83.3383.33
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1515
Hundreds00

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