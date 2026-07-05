Mark Fontaine
all rounder
|Full name:
|Mark Fontaine
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|85
|85
|Wickets
|4
|4
|Avg
|21.25
|21.25
|SR
|16.5
|16.5
|Eco
|7.72
|7.72
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|6
|6
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|25
|25
|Balls Faced
|30
|30
|Avg
|6.25
|6.25
|SR
|83.33
|83.33
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|15
|15
|Hundreds
|0
|0