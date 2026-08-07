Ahmad Ramdoni

Ahmad Ramdoni

wicket keeper

Full name:Ahmad Ramdoni
Nationality:Indonesia

Teams

2025 Teams

Indonesia

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches110110
Innings0000
Overs0000
Balls----
Maidens0000
Runs0000
Wickets0000
Avg0000
SR0000
Eco0000
BB0000
4w0000
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueOdiT20iList aT20
Matches110110
Innings1919
Not outs0404
Runs272272
Balls Faced19931993
Avg214.4214.4
SR10.5277.4110.5277.41
Fours0707
Fifties0000
Sixies0101
Highest220220
Hundreds0000

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