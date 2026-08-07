Ahmad Ramdoni
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Ahmad Ramdoni
|Nationality:
|Indonesia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|1
|10
|Innings
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Runs
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wickets
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avg
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Eco
|0
|0
|0
|0
|BB
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|1
|10
|1
|10
|Innings
|1
|9
|1
|9
|Not outs
|0
|4
|0
|4
|Runs
|2
|72
|2
|72
|Balls Faced
|19
|93
|19
|93
|Avg
|2
|14.4
|2
|14.4
|SR
|10.52
|77.41
|10.52
|77.41
|Fours
|0
|7
|0
|7
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Highest
|2
|20
|2
|20
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0