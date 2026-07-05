Ahsan Khan

Ahsan Khan

bowler

Full name:Ahsan Khan
Nationality:Bulgaria

Teams

2023 Teams

Bscu Mu Plovdiv

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings1212
Overs28.028.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs287287
Wickets55
Avg57.457.4
SR33.633.6
Eco10.2510.25
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches1212
Innings44
Not outs33
Runs2727
Balls Faced2020
Avg2727
SR135135
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest1616
Hundreds00

Another Players

Khan, Muhammad Hussain

Khan, Muhammad Hussain

Rehman, Faizan

Rehman, Faizan

Paul, Alwin

Paul, Alwin

Acharya, Parth

Acharya, Parth

Dasan, Kiran

Dasan, Kiran

Ibn-Haroon, Hudhayfah

Ibn-Haroon, Hudhayfah

Mahmood, Mohammad Sufyan

Mahmood, Mohammad Sufyan

Hussain, Ali

Hussain, Ali

Awais, Muhammad John

Awais, Muhammad John

Dambal, Rahul

Dambal, Rahul