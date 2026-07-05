Ahsan Khan
bowler
|Full name:
|Ahsan Khan
|Nationality:
|Bulgaria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|12
|12
|Overs
|28.0
|28.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|287
|287
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|57.4
|57.4
|SR
|33.6
|33.6
|Eco
|10.25
|10.25
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|12
|12
|Innings
|4
|4
|Not outs
|3
|3
|Runs
|27
|27
|Balls Faced
|20
|20
|Avg
|27
|27
|SR
|135
|135
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|16
|16
|Hundreds
|0
|0