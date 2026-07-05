Akshay Arun Darekar

Akshay Arun Darekar

all rounder

Full name:Akshay Arun Darekar
Nationality:India
Batting style:left handed batsman
Bowling Style:slow left arm orthodox

Teams

2025 Teams

Kolhapur Tuskers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches482816
Innings782816
Overs1624.1247.356.0
Balls---
Maidens38260
Runs45791202398
Wickets1354318
Avg33.9127.9522.11
SR72.1834.5318.66
Eco2.814.857.1
BB1353
4w610
5w910
10w300

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches482816
Innings62229
Not outs1573
Runs72824074
Balls Faced187433879
Avg15.481612.33
SR38.847193.67
Fours90194
Fifties100
Sixies311
Highest523019
Hundreds000

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