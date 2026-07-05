Akshay Arun Darekar
all rounder
|Full name:
|Akshay Arun Darekar
|Nationality:
|India
|Batting style:
|left handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|slow left arm orthodox
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|28
|16
|Innings
|78
|28
|16
|Overs
|1624.1
|247.3
|56.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|382
|6
|0
|Runs
|4579
|1202
|398
|Wickets
|135
|43
|18
|Avg
|33.91
|27.95
|22.11
|SR
|72.18
|34.53
|18.66
|Eco
|2.81
|4.85
|7.1
|BB
|13
|5
|3
|4w
|6
|1
|0
|5w
|9
|1
|0
|10w
|3
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|48
|28
|16
|Innings
|62
|22
|9
|Not outs
|15
|7
|3
|Runs
|728
|240
|74
|Balls Faced
|1874
|338
|79
|Avg
|15.48
|16
|12.33
|SR
|38.84
|71
|93.67
|Fours
|90
|19
|4
|Fifties
|1
|0
|0
|Sixies
|3
|1
|1
|Highest
|52
|30
|19
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0