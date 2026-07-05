ALalith Mohan
bowler
|Full name:
|ALalith Mohan
|Nationality:
|India
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|1
|6
|Innings
|45
|1
|5
|Overs
|1140.0
|9.0
|20.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|214
|0
|0
|Runs
|3251
|55
|133
|Wickets
|81
|2
|5
|Avg
|40.13
|27.5
|26.6
|SR
|84.44
|27
|24
|Eco
|2.85
|6.11
|6.65
|BB
|11
|2
|2
|4w
|2
|0
|0
|5w
|6
|0
|0
|10w
|1
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|31
|1
|6
|Innings
|37
|1
|0
|Not outs
|15
|1
|0
|Runs
|220
|0
|0
|Balls Faced
|524
|4
|0
|Avg
|10
|0
|0
|SR
|41.98
|0
|0
|Fours
|31
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|0
|0
|Highest
|32
|0
|0
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0