ALalith Mohan

ALalith Mohan

bowler

Full name:ALalith Mohan
Nationality:India

Teams

2026 Teams

Andhra

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3116
Innings4515
Overs1140.09.020.0
Balls---
Maidens21400
Runs325155133
Wickets8125
Avg40.1327.526.6
SR84.442724
Eco2.856.116.65
BB1122
4w200
5w600
10w100

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches3116
Innings3710
Not outs1510
Runs22000
Balls Faced52440
Avg1000
SR41.9800
Fours3100
Fifties000
Sixies100
Highest3200
Hundreds000

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