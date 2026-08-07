Amie Hucker
all rounder
|Full name:
|Amie Hucker
|Nationality:
|New Zealand
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|20
|Overs
|57.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|1
|Runs
|405
|Wickets
|12
|Avg
|33.75
|SR
|28.5
|Eco
|7.1
|BB
|2
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|23
|Innings
|8
|Not outs
|4
|Runs
|55
|Balls Faced
|61
|Avg
|13.75
|SR
|90.16
|Fours
|1
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|1
|Highest
|32
|Hundreds
|0