Amie Hucker

Amie Hucker

all rounder

Full name:Amie Hucker
Nationality:New Zealand
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Teams

2026 Teams

Auckland Hearts Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches23
Innings20
Overs57.0
Balls-
Maidens1
Runs405
Wickets12
Avg33.75
SR28.5
Eco7.1
BB2
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches23
Innings8
Not outs4
Runs55
Balls Faced61
Avg13.75
SR90.16
Fours1
Fifties0
Sixies1
Highest32
Hundreds0

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