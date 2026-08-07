Angelina Genford

Angelina Genford

all rounder

Full name:Angelina Genford
Nationality:Australia
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium fast

Teams

2026 Teams

ACT Meteors Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20
Matches16
Innings3
Overs4.0
Balls-
Maidens0
Runs36
Wickets1
Avg36
SR24
Eco9
BB1
4w0
5w0
10w0

Batting

LeagueT20
Matches16
Innings4
Not outs0
Runs12
Balls Faced19
Avg3
SR63.15
Fours0
Fifties0
Sixies0
Highest8
Hundreds0

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