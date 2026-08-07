Angelina Genford
all rounder
|Full name:
|Angelina Genford
|Nationality:
|Australia
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium fast
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|3
|Overs
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|Maidens
|0
|Runs
|36
|Wickets
|1
|Avg
|36
|SR
|24
|Eco
|9
|BB
|1
|4w
|0
|5w
|0
|10w
|0
Batting
|League
|T20
|Matches
|16
|Innings
|4
|Not outs
|0
|Runs
|12
|Balls Faced
|19
|Avg
|3
|SR
|63.15
|Fours
|0
|Fifties
|0
|Sixies
|0
|Highest
|8
|Hundreds
|0