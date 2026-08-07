Holly Lee Ferling

Holly Lee Ferling

bowler

Full name:Holly Lee Ferling
Nationality:Australia

Teams

2026 Teams

ACT Meteors Women

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches322981
Innings622970
Overs66.0120.127.0174.0
Balls----
Maidens13824
Runs1935281421247
Wickets324544
Avg64.332228.428.34
SR13230.0432.423.72
Eco2.924.395.257.16
BB2324
4w0001
5w0000
10w0000

Batting

LeagueTestOdiT20iT20
Matches322981
Innings36126
Not outs33016
Runs59087
Balls Faced1027183
Avg0308.7
SR5033.330104.81
Fours1104
Fifties0000
Sixies0002
Highest54011
Hundreds0000

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Kershaw, Erica

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