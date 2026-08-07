Holly Lee Ferling
bowler
|Full name:
|Holly Lee Ferling
|Nationality:
|Australia
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|22
|9
|81
|Innings
|6
|22
|9
|70
|Overs
|66.0
|120.1
|27.0
|174.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|13
|8
|2
|4
|Runs
|193
|528
|142
|1247
|Wickets
|3
|24
|5
|44
|Avg
|64.33
|22
|28.4
|28.34
|SR
|132
|30.04
|32.4
|23.72
|Eco
|2.92
|4.39
|5.25
|7.16
|BB
|2
|3
|2
|4
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Test
|Odi
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|22
|9
|81
|Innings
|3
|6
|1
|26
|Not outs
|3
|3
|0
|16
|Runs
|5
|9
|0
|87
|Balls Faced
|10
|27
|1
|83
|Avg
|0
|3
|0
|8.7
|SR
|50
|33.33
|0
|104.81
|Fours
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Fifties
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Highest
|5
|4
|0
|11
|Hundreds
|0
|0
|0
|0