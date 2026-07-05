Arun Ashokan

Arun Ashokan

all rounder

Full name:Arun Ashokan
Nationality:Czech Republic

Teams

2023 Teams

Czechia

Prague Cc

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings2525
Overs74.574.5
Balls--
Maidens11
Runs580580
Wickets2020
Avg2929
SR22.4522.45
Eco7.757.75
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches3131
Innings3030
Not outs66
Runs655655
Balls Faced579579
Avg27.2927.29
SR113.12113.12
Fours3131
Fifties33
Sixies2626
Highest5555
Hundreds00

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