Arun Ashokan
all rounder
|Full name:
|Arun Ashokan
|Nationality:
|Czech Republic
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|25
|25
|Overs
|74.5
|74.5
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|1
|1
|Runs
|580
|580
|Wickets
|20
|20
|Avg
|29
|29
|SR
|22.45
|22.45
|Eco
|7.75
|7.75
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|31
|31
|Innings
|30
|30
|Not outs
|6
|6
|Runs
|655
|655
|Balls Faced
|579
|579
|Avg
|27.29
|27.29
|SR
|113.12
|113.12
|Fours
|31
|31
|Fifties
|3
|3
|Sixies
|26
|26
|Highest
|55
|55
|Hundreds
|0
|0